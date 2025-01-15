iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Authority of India Ltd Bonus

108.62
(1.02%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

S A I L CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

S A I L: Related News

SAIL names Alok Verma as Director In-charge of Rourkela plant

SAIL names Alok Verma as Director In-charge of Rourkela plant

15 Jan 2025|10:09 AM

In July 2023, the company has promoted Alok as Executive Director and handed over responsibilities related to the mines of Rourkela Steel Plant

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

SAIL Partners with John Cockerill to Boost Green Steel Production

30 Nov 2024|11:02 PM

This partnership is focused on the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in steel-making processes to be in tune with global trends in green technology adoption.

SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

SAIL Reports 31% Profit Decline in Q2

8 Nov 2024|11:21 AM

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased by 24.8% YoY to ₹2,912.8 Crore from ₹3,875.4 Crore.

SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

SAIL Partners with BHP to Explore Low-Emission Steelmaking Technologies

8 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

The partnership will also focus on building local research and development capabilities to support the decarbonization process.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

8 Jul 2024|01:20 PM

SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.

