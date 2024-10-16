|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2023
|8 Aug 2023
|-
|1
|50
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend of 50% (Rs. 1.00/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company) for approval by the shareholders of the Company. The final dividend, if declared at the Annual General Meeting, (the AGM) will be paid within the statutory time limits.
