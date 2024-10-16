iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterlite Technologies Ltd Dividend

110.74
(1.26%)
Jan 17, 2025

Sterlite Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024
17/01/2025
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 20238 Aug 2023-150Final
Recommendation of final dividend of 50% (Rs. 1.00/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company) for approval by the shareholders of the Company. The final dividend, if declared at the Annual General Meeting, (the AGM) will be paid within the statutory time limits.

Sterlite Tech.: Related News

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

16 Oct 2024

While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.

Read More
In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

16 Aug 2024

After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.

Read More
Read More

