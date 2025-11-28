iifl-logo

Upcoming Dividend Calendar

November 2025
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
Su
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30

Company
Announcement Date
Dividend Date
Dividend/Share

NILE Ltd

NILE

Nov 14, 2025

Nov 28, 2025

5

Aryavan Enterprise Ltd

Aryavan Enterprise

Nov 20, 2025

Nov 28, 2025

0.5

Meera Industries Ltd

Meera Industries

Nov 14, 2025

Nov 28, 2025

0.5

A.K.Capital Services Ltd

A.K.Capital Serv

Nov 07, 2025

Nov 27, 2025

16

Blogs

Quarterly-Results-380x214.jpg.webp

Q2FY26 results see better sales growth, but tepid profit growth

A sharp fall in other income in Q2FY26 led to the net profit growth taking a hit in the quarter

28 Nov 2025|02:09 PM

Mutual-Fund-Sector-1-1-380x214.jpg.webp

How mutual fund AUM grew in terms of 3-year CAGR?

We normally look at MFs in terms of short term, so here is a longer term look at how AUM has grown

28 Nov 2025|11:09 AM

Role-of-a-Sub-Broker-in-Financial-Markets-380x214.jpg.webp

Foreign Investment Flows – Equity Inflows Improve

Overall, the week witnessed amongst the highest equity inflows in ten weeks, indicating a shift toward equities amid supportive macro cues.

26 Nov 2025|02:54 PM

sidebar image

Top News

Top-Stocks1-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 28th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today: Adani Enterprises, Tata Consultancy, Wipro, etc.

28 Nov 2025|09:27 AM

Top-Stocks1-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 26th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Indian Overseas Bank, NCC, etc.

26 Nov 2025|07:17 AM

Top-Stocks-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 25th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharat Electronics, Surya Roshni, HUDCO, etc.

25 Nov 2025|06:32 AM

Top-Stocks-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 24th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consultancy, etc.

24 Nov 2025|07:54 AM

Top-Stocks-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 21st November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Hyundai Motor, JSW Energy, etc.

21 Nov 2025|06:53 AM

