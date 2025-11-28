Company
Announcement Date
Dividend Date
Dividend/Share
NILE Ltd
NILE
Nov 14, 2025
Nov 28, 2025
5
Aryavan Enterprise Ltd
Aryavan Enterprise
Nov 20, 2025
Nov 28, 2025
0.5
Meera Industries Ltd
Meera Industries
Nov 14, 2025
Nov 28, 2025
0.5
A.K.Capital Services Ltd
A.K.Capital Serv
Nov 07, 2025
Nov 27, 2025
16
A sharp fall in other income in Q2FY26 led to the net profit growth taking a hit in the quarter
28 Nov 2025|02:09 PM
We normally look at MFs in terms of short term, so here is a longer term look at how AUM has grown
28 Nov 2025|11:09 AM
Overall, the week witnessed amongst the highest equity inflows in ten weeks, indicating a shift toward equities amid supportive macro cues.
26 Nov 2025|02:54 PM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today: Adani Enterprises, Tata Consultancy, Wipro, etc.
28 Nov 2025|09:27 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Indian Overseas Bank, NCC, etc.
26 Nov 2025|07:17 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharat Electronics, Surya Roshni, HUDCO, etc.
25 Nov 2025|06:32 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consultancy, etc.
24 Nov 2025|07:54 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Hyundai Motor, JSW Energy, etc.
21 Nov 2025|06:53 AM
