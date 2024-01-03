Table of Content
According to some estimates, India is home to 5000 medium enterprises, 0.33 million small, and 63.05 million micro industries. Therefore, the need for business financing is on the rise. However, different government loan schemes for small businesses have been launched for budding entrepreneurs. Thus, you can start and grow your firm with these loan programmes.
The MSME Business Loan for the startups in 59 minutes has added a different dimension to the MSME sector. It is one of the government loan schemes for small businesses that automate various loan appraisal processes. Hence, you get the loan approved in 59 minutes and an eligibility letter as well.
Your company must be IT and GST compliant and have a bank history of at least six months to qualify for this loan.
Under this government loan scheme for small businesses, you can get a minimum loan of INR 1 lakh and a maximum of INR 5 crores. The interest rate offered under this loan is 8.50% onwards.
The MUDRA, which stands for Micro Units Refinance and Development Agency, is a government loan scheme for small businesses catering to the financial needs of various business activities/sectors besides entrepreneur segments. Generally, you can get a loan of up to INR 10 lakhs without any collateral.
The non-corporate segment of small business (NCSB) comprising enterprise firms/ proprietorship in urban and rural areas are eligible for this loan. NCSBs include artisans, small industries, repair shops, truck operators, shopkeepers, and vegetable and fruit vendors.
MUDRA presents incentives through Shishu, Kishor and Tarun where:
One of the government loan schemes for small businesses is the CGS which strengthens and facilitates the system of credit delivery to the small enterprise sector. Foreign, private and public banks, alongside the Regional Rural Banks, are included in this scheme.
Existing and new MSMEs, part of the service and manufacturing activities excluding educational institutions and retail trade, are eligible for CGS.
This government loan scheme for small businesses includes working capital and term loans of up to INR 2 crore.
The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) heads the scheme of bank credit facilitation to meet the MSME units’ credit requirements. The NSIC signed an MOU with various private and public sector banks. By collaborating with these financial institutions, the NSIC ensures that the MSMEs receive free credit support.
It is one of the government loan schemes for small businesses that only require the MSMEs to be registered.
Stand-Up India is a government loan scheme for small businesses provided to women entrepreneurs and anyone in the SC/ST category. This scheme presents loans between INR 10 lakhs and INR 1 crore to at least one woman and 1 SC/ST borrower per branch.
If you have an enterprise in the service, manufacturing or trading sector, you can be eligible for this government loan scheme for small businesses. However, if it is a non-individual enterprise, at least 51% of the shares must be with a woman or SC/ST entrepreneur.
Stand Up India is one of the government loan schemes for small businesses that offers composite loans between INR 10 lakh and one crore, covering 75% of the project.
The SMILE is one of the government loan schemes for small businesses that provide soft loans to establish new MSMEs to meet the necessary debt-equity ratio. Under the SMILE scheme, the offered interest rate is 8.36% onwards.
Existing service and manufacturing sectors and new ones are eligible for this scheme. If you have an existing enterprise that desires to upgrade or start other projects to expand your business, this scheme is for you. The maximum tenure for loan repayment under this scheme is ten years and 36 months.
Under the SMILs scheme, the loan amount offered is INR 25 lakhs minimum and above.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Yes, you can. You can select the Mudra Yojana, Startup India, and Stand Up India schemes to apply for government loan schemes for small businesses.
For your small business, you can avail of a maximum loan amount of INR 10 lakhs under the MUDRA yojana at a lower interest rate. You can avail of higher loan amounts by applying with public and private sector banks.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.