iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

How to get a loan for acquiring another business?

Table of Content

You can get a loan for buying another business. Usually, the lender checks the financial viability of the business that you intend to acquire with the loan. The assets of the business that you intend to acquire with the loan may be asked by the lender as security for the loan.

Business Acquisition Loan: How To Apply

When you’ve decided to submit an application for a business purchase loan, do the following actions to speed up the procedure:

Sapna aapka. Business Loan Humara

Apply Now

  • Know Your Eligibility

    Obtaining a business loan to purchase an existing firm is simpler than securing funding for a new venture. The lending institution will check whether the business you want to purchase generates steady profit or not.

    It will also perform a credit check on you to see if it fits their business loan eligibility criteria or not. While every financial institution has a different minimum credit score requirement, generally speaking, having a minimum score of 680 will increase your chances of getting approved.

    Additionally, creditors might want to know if you have prior experience in the field of the company that you’re purchasing. Lastly, creditors will ask about your private finances because how you handle your own money may be a good sign of how you’ll handle your business.

  • Choose The Appropriate Loan Product

    After researching lenders, compare and check their terms and costs. If the lender has significant upfront costs, that lender not be the greatest option. Also, consider choosing online financial institutions offering business loans with more lenient eligibility requirements or quicker approval dates.

  • Submit Both Personal And Business Documents

    Personal Documents Business-Related Documents
    • Business model/plan
    • Letter of intent
    • Financial statements of existing business (if any)
    • Personal bank statements
    • Personal tax returns
    • Proposed bill of sale
    • The balance sheet of the existing business
    • Profit and loss statement
    • Business tax returns

Apply/Request For The Business Loan

Finish the application by filling out all empty fields, asking for your name, email, loan amount, loan purpose, etc. Also, check it over for precision, and then submit it. Denials may occur as a result of exclusions or mistakes.

Sapna aapka. Business Loan Humara

Apply Now

Conclusion

If approved, ensure you are completely aware of the terms or conditions before signing the business acquisition loan contract. Doing this can reduce the possibility of unpleasant shocks after you’ve signed a contract and the money has been transferred.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Frequently Asked Questions

What loan amount a lender can offer for business acquisition depends on numerous factors. These factors include equity contribution of the borrower, value of the business to be acquired etc.

Microloans, credit lines, and term loans are a few types of business loan options that don’t usually call for any equity contribution from the side of the borrower. However, this benefit usually comes at a price, usually in the shape of higher interest rate and processing fees.

If the assets of the business that you are going to acquire are kept as security for the loan, with the lender, than you may get the loan in spite of having a low credit score.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Related Articles

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.