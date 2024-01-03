Table of Content
Launched in the year 2015, the Micro Units Development Refinance Agency provides loans of approximately Rs 10 lakhs to small and micro enterprises that are not part of the corporate or farming sectors. Mudra Yojana Scheme plays a crucial role in refinancing various Last Mile Financiers, including Societies, Micro Finance Institutions, Trust, Non-Banking Finance Companies, Small Finance Banks, Section 8 Companies (non-profit organisations), and the Regional Rural Banks engaged in lending to small and micro businesses.
Given this significant gender disparity in the business and entrepreneurial landscape, the Mudra Yojana Scheme places special emphasis on supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs. Read on to know about mudra yojana scheme and how it can prove to be beneficial for them in their entrepreneurial journey.
The government has launched a special loan program for women entrepreneurs under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana scheme, known as the Mudra Yojana Loan Scheme or Mahila Udhyami Yojana. This initiative offers women entrepreneurs approximately Rs 10 lakh loans, free from collateral requirements and featuring low-interest rates with flexible repayment tenures.
These loans, available to men and women under the Mudra scheme, are disbursed by various financial institutions, banks, and micro-finance institutions. These loans receive funding via a specialised public sector bank, the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Bank.
To promote this mudra loan for women entrepreneurs, the government has advised all banks, as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions, to reduce the interest rates by twenty-five basis points when granting Mudra loans to women. Consequently, mudra loan for housewife may benefit from reduced interest costs and other advantages this program offers.
Through the government-initiated mudra loan for women, the growth of the MSME sector may be accelerated by offering business loans in three different categories:
The SHISHU loan scheme enables entrepreneurs to access up to Rs. 50,000 loans.
Under the Kishor MUDRA loan scheme, business owners can secure business loans ranging from Rs. 50,000 to 5 lakhs.
In this scheme, female entrepreneurs can obtain business loans ranging from Rs. 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs.
To apply for the Mudra Yojna Scheme, prospective business owners or entrepreneurs must satisfy the following mudra loan for women’s eligibility criteria:
The mudra loan scheme documents required are as follows:
The primary goal of the Mudra Yojana Scheme for women is to provide critical financial help to aspiring female entrepreneurs who want to start or develop their firms. This programme is designed to develop female entrepreneurs with talents who want to effectively create and run their enterprises by providing them with unsecured business loans. To acquire the Mudra loan qualifying requirements, businesswomen must fulfil the Mudra Yojana plan developed for women. They can apply for the Mudra Yojana Scheme for women both online and offline. So, if you are all set to embark on your journey toward entrepreneurship, apply for the Mudra Yojana Scheme today!
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.