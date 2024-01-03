Mumbai, the city of dreams, also serves as the financial capital and is a city teeming with fashion and entrepreneurial opportunities. Many people from other parts of the country move to Mumbai with their aspirations and ambitions, as the city houses the headquarters of some of the leading multinational companies in India.

Additionally, with Bollloywood’s allure, it is also the fashion hub. Therefore, it is quite apparent that the city attracts a lot of seekers across different age groups. At the same time, the city also entertains a strong entrepreneurial spirit amidst the cutthroat competition.

The rapid advancement of technology has proven to be an additional advantage for any start-up to reach the masses. Credit support is also extended by various banking and nonbanking financial sectors to these aspiring entrepreneurs. If you are keen to start your entrepreneurial journey, here are the top ten new small business ideas that can be started in Mumbai.

Event Planning and Management:

Mumbai hosts a plethora of events, from corporate functions to big-fat weddings, which require efficient event planning and management. Most of the corporate functions are often in search of creative event planning and management teams. Therefore, this may serve as a profitable business if you have strong organisational skills and creativity or can build up a team that is passionate about event planning and management.

Tours And Walks:

Theme-based walks and yours have become exceedingly popular nowadays. The city entertains immense scope in this field and attracts both foreign and domestic tourists who are eager to explore its rich past. Some common theme tours can be Bollywood walks, food trails, familiarisation based on community, and heritage sightseeing, among many more.

Tiffin Services:

A home-cooked meal is something that office-goers always look forward to in Mumai, as these are healthy and affordable. Considering most of the population of Mumbai is involved in employment, this business may emerge to be profitable.

One may also provide a monthly food subscription and offer different regional cuisines weekly as a special dish. This will make the business more attractive to the office workers who miss home-cooked meals amidst their hectic schedules. If one is interested in taking this business to the next level, one can also include healthy food choices such as various salads and soups, among many more.

House Help Agency:

Entertaining a wide population of bachelors and nuclear families, people often look forward to hiring house-help and cooks, who are often difficult to find. Establishing an agency with the provision of trained house help may serve as an attractive and profitable business idea. The sales of the agency can also be increased by designing yearly or monthly subscription plans.

Coaching Center Or Tutoring Services:

The city’s emphasis on education to make the future generation brighter may give way to a lucrative business opportunity through the establishment of a coaching center or tutoring services. Both online and offline classes could be arranged, keeping in mind the convenience of the students. Apart from school/college students, providing coaching to people who are preparing for competitive exams can serve as an idea for further expansion.

Gardening Services:

Gardening is a common hobby entertained by many people in Mumbai. However, most of them are unaware of how to grow specific plants successfully. Establishing an agency that will offer gardening services and help people grow basic fruits, vegetables, and flowers efficiently may be considered to be a profitable business idea. For expansions, the agency may also plan to sell potted and house plants.

Advisor On Investments:

Although the city is often regarded as the financial capital, literacy concerning finance is still low. Therefore, offering coaching to people on how to grow their money by investing consistently may serve as a great business option, especially if one is passionate about helping people learn personal finance in a more effective way.

Fitness Center or Yoga Studio:

Considering the city’s growing awareness about health and fitness, opening a yoga studio or a gym may attract individuals looking for a healthier lifestyle. A sophisticated fitness center with various innovative options, such as aqua zumba, can attract a lot of health-conscious people.

Pre-School Education Institute:

Pre-school education institutions prove effective in teaching kids various skills, gymnastic exercises, and fun sports to ensure a child’s socialization and building of confidence from an early age. Setting up an institute that will provide pre-school education can be the perfect option for a start-up.

Furniture Upcycling:

Opening an online furniture upcycling platform where refurbished second-hand furniture can be bought offers immense business potential. Today, many people are comfortable with purchasing second-hand items, and furniture is not an exception.

Conclusion

These are the top 10 business ideas in Mumbai that one may consider to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey. One may also consider other innovative ideas that may prove helpful for the future.