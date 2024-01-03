How To Trade And Earn On The NCDEX?

In India, there are two principal commodity exchanges, viz. the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). While the MCX is the clear leader in non-agricultural commodities like bullion, crude oil, and industrial metals, NCDEX leads in agricultural commodities trading.
Of course, with the NSE and the BSE also foraying into commodities trading, the competition will surely increase. But, for now, NCDEX and MCX remain leaders in this segment.
How exactly does the NCDEX trading work and how can traders make money through it? Let us find out.
While one can trade in commodities on both the NCDEX and the MCX, it is the NCDEX that has a leadership position in agri-commodities trading. Trading in commodity futures on the NCDEX differs from the equity futures market in two ways.
In the commodities markets, the trader who is long on a commodity can treat that as a trading position and sell out, or he can choose to take physical delivery of equivalent commodity from the warehouse. Similarly, a short trader can either square off the position by buying back the commodity future, or he can choose to give delivery of the commodity at the warehouse.
Equity derivatives, on the other hand, are compulsorily cash-settled and you cannot demand shares from the exchange. Secondly, hedging can be done in both markets but hedging in the equity markets is meaningful only against an investment portfolio.
Commodity futures, however, can be used to hedge the price risk for farmers growing cotton or a textile company purchasing cotton etc.
Like in the case of equity futures, you have to pay margins when you take positions in commodity futures. However, the margins collected in commodities trading are much lower than in the case of equities because of the lower volatility that commodity prices are subject to compared to the latter.
Effective 2016, the commodity markets have also come under the regulatory purview of the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) being absorbed into the former.
When you settle trades on the NCDEX, it can either be a square off settlement or a delivery settlement (entails actual physical delivery). Here are some of the salient features of the settlement process on NCDEX
The above is the standard model that is used for all commodities that are traded on the NCDEX and pretty much sums up how trading works on this commodities exchange.
