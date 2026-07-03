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NCDEX RAINMUMBAI: Meaning, How It Works, Trading, & Settlement Explained

Last Updated: 3 Jul 2026

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NCDEX RAINMUMBAI: Meaning, How It Works, Trading, & Settlement Explained

RAINMUMBAI – is India’s first exchanged-traded weather derivative contract launched by National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on 21st May 2026. The derivative measures the deviation of actual daily rainfall from the ⁠Long Period Average (LPA), which is benchmarked using 30 years of data (1991–2020). The derivative is developed by NCDEX in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The derivative contract tracks rainfall data from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

It is first-of-its-kind weather futures that is based on rainfall instead of a physical commodity. Hence, unlike commodity derivatives – there is no physical delivery, and contracts are settled directly and entirely in cash. Using Rainmumbai – trades are given the opportunity to hedge against unpredictable rainfall in the Mumbai region.

What is NCDEX RAINMUMBAI?

RAINMUMBAI is a futures-contract based on rainfall listed and traded on National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). Unlike traditional commodity contracts like gold, crude, and agricultural products – Rainmumbai isn’t linked to any physical commodity. The derivative derives its value from cumulative rainfall recorded during a specific period in a specific region (Mumbai) 

The contract is categorised under weather derivatives, which gives traders a change to manage and hedge weather-related risks without owning or delivering any physical asset.  

Whether rainfall is above or below expectations, the contract allows participants to manage financial exposure through exchange-traded positions. 

Why was RAINMUMBAI introduced? 

Rainfall in India significantly impacts agricultural output, thereby influencing food prices, demand, activity around construction, transportation, tourism, as well as insurance claims. Traditional insurance covers losses after damage occurs. Weather futures help market participants manage rainfall-related risks before financial losses materialize. RAINMUMBAI NCDEX, thus, creates a transparent exchange-traded mechanism that enables participants to hedge weather uncertainty.

Who benefits? 

  • Farmers 
  • Commodity Traders 
  • Food processing companies 
  • Logistics Businesses 
  • Realty developers 
  • Portfolio Managers 

How does the NCDEX RAINMUMBAI contract work? 

The NCDEX RAINMUMBAI contract is based on the Cumulative Deviation Rainfall (CDR) Index, which tracks whether Mumbai receives more or less rainfall than normal during the monsoon season (June to September).

The “normal” rainfall benchmark is measured using the Long Period Average (LPA), which is calculated from 30 years of historical rainfall data (1991–2020).

Every day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records rainfall data from its weather stations at Santacruz and Colaba in Mumbai. This rainfall is measured over a standard 24-hour period, from 8:30 AM to 8:30 AM, following IMD guidelines.

At the end of the contract period, the actual rainfall is compared with the normal rainfall (LPA):

If Mumbai receives more rainfall than normal, the CDR Index is positive.

If Mumbai receives less rainfall than normal, the CDR Index is negative.

Since the contract is cash-settled, traders receive profits or losses based on the final CDR Index value. The contract, thus, is a simple way to manage the financial risks associated with unpredictable rainfall.

How to trade RAINMUMBAI NCDEX contracts?

Trading RAINMUMBAI NCDEX is similar to trading commodity futures.

  • Step 1

Open a commodity trading account with a SEBI-registered broker offering access to NCDEX products.

  • Step 2

Complete KYC and activate the commodity trading segment.

  • Step 3

Search for the available RAINMUMBAI NCDEX contract.

  • Step 4

Analyze rainfall forecasts and historical rainfall trends.

  • Step 5

Place Buy or Sell orders depending on market outlook and data.

  • Step 6

Monitor your positions until expiry or exit earlier if required.

Understanding weather Futures and Rainfall Derivatives 

Similar to how the value of specific commodity futures are linked to specific commodities (Gold, Crude, Wheat, etc.) Weather futures are exchange-traded financial contracts whose value depends on measurable weather parameters. 

Common weather derivatives include: 

  • Rainfall futures 
  • Temperature futures 
  • Snowfall futures 
  • Heating Degree Days (HDD) 
  • Cooling Degree Days (CDD) 

 A rainfall derivative like RAINMUMBAI specifically tracks rainfall measurements rather than commodity prices

Key Features of the RAINMUMBAI Contract 

  • Listed on NCDEX 
  • Exchange-traded weather derivative 
  • Cash-settled contract 
  • Based on cumulative rainfall 
  • No physical delivery 
  • Transparent pricing mechanism 
  • Official rainfall data used for settlement 
  • Seasonal contract linked to monsoon activity 

Contract Specifications of NCDEX RAINMUMBAI 

Underlying Commodity – Rainfall – Cumulative Deviation Rainfall (CDR) 

Data received from – IMD surface rainfall and Automatic Weather Stations at Santacruz and Colaba, Mumbai 

Tick Size – 1mm 

Lot multiplier: ₹50 per mm 

Maximum order size: 50 lots 

Trading Days – Monday to Friday  

Trading Time – 10:00 AM to 11:30/11:55 PM 

Settlement: Cash-settled 

Who is RAINMUMBAI Contracts for and Why?  

RAINMUMBAI contracts are suitable for: 

Hedge Traders 

 – Businesses exposed to rainfall risk such as farmers, realty developers, logistics business owners 

 Professional Traders 

 Traders seeking opportunities from changing weather forecasts. 

 Institutions 

 Portfolio managers looking for non-correlated investment opportunities. 

Factors Affecting NCDEX RAINMUMBAI Prices 

Several variables influence RAINMUMBAI NCDEX prices.  

  • IMD monsoon forecasts 
  • Rainfall deviations 
  • Cyclonic activity 
  • Climate change  
  • Seasonal rainfall  
  • Updated weather models 
  • Market positioning
     

Tools and Data Sources Used by RAINMUMBAI Traders 

Weather Forecasting Tools 

Successful weather-exchange traders closely monitor:  

  • IMD monsoon outlook 
  • Numerical weather prediction models 
  • Satellite observations 
  • Seasonal weather forecasts 
  • Official Weather Data Sources 

 Reliable sources to fetch information from: 

  • India Meteorological Department (IMD) 
  • NCDEX contract notifications 
  • Exchange settlement reports 
  • Historical Rainfall Analysis 

Historical rainfall data helps traders understand:  

  • Seasonal averages 
  • Rainfall volatility 
  • Long-term weather cycles 
  • Historical cumulative deviation rainfall 

Advantages of Trading Weather Futures  

  • Portfolio diversification 
  • Weather risk management 
  • Exchange-traded transparency 
  • Cash settlement 
  • No storage costs 
  • No delivery obligations 
  • Exposure to weather-linked markets 
  • Regulated trading environment 

Risks and Challenges of Trading RAINMUMBAI Contracts   

  • Weather forecasts can change quickly. 
  • Liquidity may be lower than major commodity contracts. 
  • Prices may react sharply to weather updates. 
  • Forecast accuracy impacts trading decisions. 
  • Seasonal contracts have limited trading windows. 

RAINMUMBAI vs Other Weather Futures 

Feature  RAINMUMBAI  Temperature Futures  Global Weather Futures 
Underlying  Rainfall  Temperature  Weather Indices 
Settlement  Cash  Cash  Cash 
Physical Delivery  No  No  No 
Primary Use  Rainfall Risk  Energy Demand  Weather Hedging 
Exchange  NCDEX  Global Exchanges  International Exchanges 

Settlement Example of a RAINMUMBAI Trade 

Suppose you are a commodity trader who believes the monsoon will be stronger than what the market has predicted. Based on weather forecasts, IMD updates, and historical rainfall trends, you expect Mumbai to receive above-normal rainfall during the contract period.  You decide to take a position in RAINMUMBAI NCDEX contracts before the monsoon begins. 

Assume you buy 10 contracts, with each contract carrying a lot multiplier of ₹50 per mm. 

At expiry, the Cumulative Deviation Rainfall (CDR) index is +50 mm, indicating rainfall exceeded the Long Period Average (LPA). 

So the settlement will be

  • CDR Index at expiry: +50 mm  
  • Number of contracts: 10
  • Lot multiplier: ₹50 per mm  

Illustrative Payout:
50 × 10 × ₹50 = ₹25,000

If your market view matches the contract outcome and the settlement rules, you receive a cash payout based on the final CDR value 

However, assuming that the forecasts turn wrong, meaning rainfall is much lower than expected, and the CDR index settles at -10 mm.  

If your position does not match with the final settlement value, you may incur a loss based on the same contract multiplier.  

For example:  

CDR Index at expiry: -10 mm    

Number of contracts: 10   

Lot multiplier: ₹50 per mm   

Illustrative Loss:  

10 × 10 × ₹50 = ₹5,000   

Unlike traditional commodity futures, traders in RAINMUMBAI NCDEX do not speculate the price of a physical commodity. Instead, it trades based on the expectations of rainfall patterns, weather forecasts, and climate data. Since these contracts are cash settled using official IMD rainfall data, there is no physical delivery involved. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

RAINMUMBAI NCDEX is a rainfall-based weather futures contract listed on NCDEX that allows participants to manage rainfall-related financial risks. 

A rainfall derivative is a financial contract whose value depends on recorded rainfall instead of a physical commodity.

They are settled entirely in cash using official cumulative rainfall data published by the designated authority. 

Weather futures are exchange-traded derivatives linked to measurable weather variables such as rainfall or temperature.

Retail investors, traders, institutions, and businesses with commodity trading access can trade Rainmumbai commodity contracts. 

Monsoon forecasts, rainfall trends, climate events, IMD updates, seasonal expectations, and cumulative deviation rainfall influence prices.

Official rainfall data is published by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and referenced by NCDEX for settlement purposes.

Yes. Retail traders can trade provided they understand contract specifications, weather risks, and margin requirements.

Trading in RAINMUMBAI is active from 29th May 2026 Monday to Friday 10:00 AM to 11:55 PM 

Unlike traditional commodity futures, RAINMUMBAI NCDEX is based on rainfall measurements rather than a physical commodity and is settled only in cash.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

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