NCDEX RAINMUMBAI: Meaning, How It Works, Trading, & Settlement Explained

RAINMUMBAI – is India’s first exchanged-traded weather derivative contract launched by National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on 21st May 2026. The derivative measures the deviation of actual daily rainfall from the ⁠Long Period Average (LPA), which is benchmarked using 30 years of data (1991–2020). The derivative is developed by NCDEX in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The derivative contract tracks rainfall data from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

It is first-of-its-kind weather futures that is based on rainfall instead of a physical commodity. Hence, unlike commodity derivatives – there is no physical delivery, and contracts are settled directly and entirely in cash. Using Rainmumbai – trades are given the opportunity to hedge against unpredictable rainfall in the Mumbai region.

What is NCDEX RAINMUMBAI?

RAINMUMBAI is a futures-contract based on rainfall listed and traded on National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). Unlike traditional commodity contracts like gold, crude, and agricultural products – Rainmumbai isn’t linked to any physical commodity. The derivative derives its value from cumulative rainfall recorded during a specific period in a specific region (Mumbai)

The contract is categorised under weather derivatives, which gives traders a change to manage and hedge weather-related risks without owning or delivering any physical asset.

Whether rainfall is above or below expectations, the contract allows participants to manage financial exposure through exchange-traded positions.

Why w as RAINMUMBAI introduced?

Rainfall in India significantly impacts agricultural output, thereby influencing food prices, demand, activity around construction, transportation, tourism, as well as insurance claims. Traditional insurance covers losses after damage occurs. Weather futures help market participants manage rainfall-related risks before financial losses materialize. RAINMUMBAI NCDEX, thus, creates a transparent exchange-traded mechanism that enables participants to hedge weather uncertainty.

Who benefits?

Farmers

Commodity Traders

Food processing companies

Logistics Businesses

Realty developers

Portfolio Managers

How does the NCDEX RAINMUMBAI contract work?

The NCDEX RAINMUMBAI contract is based on the Cumulative Deviation Rainfall (CDR) Index, which tracks whether Mumbai receives more or less rainfall than normal during the monsoon season (June to September).

The “normal” rainfall benchmark is measured using the Long Period Average (LPA), which is calculated from 30 years of historical rainfall data (1991–2020).

Every day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records rainfall data from its weather stations at Santacruz and Colaba in Mumbai. This rainfall is measured over a standard 24-hour period, from 8:30 AM to 8:30 AM, following IMD guidelines.

At the end of the contract period, the actual rainfall is compared with the normal rainfall (LPA):

If Mumbai receives more rainfall than normal, the CDR Index is positive.

If Mumbai receives less rainfall than normal, the CDR Index is negative.

Since the contract is cash-settled, traders receive profits or losses based on the final CDR Index value. The contract, thus, is a simple way to manage the financial risks associated with unpredictable rainfall.

How to trade RAINMUMBAI NCDEX contracts?

Trading RAINMUMBAI NCDEX is similar to trading commodity futures.

Step 1

Open a commodity trading account with a SEBI-registered broker offering access to NCDEX products.

Step 2

Complete KYC and activate the commodity trading segment.

Step 3

Search for the available RAINMUMBAI NCDEX contract.

Step 4

Analyze rainfall forecasts and historical rainfall trends.

Step 5

Place Buy or Sell orders depending on market outlook and data.

Step 6

Monitor your positions until expiry or exit earlier if required.

Understanding weather Futures and Rainfall Derivatives

Similar to how the value of specific commodity futures are linked to specific commodities (Gold, Crude, Wheat, etc.) Weather futures are exchange-traded financial contracts whose value depends on measurable weather parameters.

Common weather derivatives include:

Rainfall futures

Temperature futures

Snowfall futures

Heating Degree Days (HDD)

Cooling Degree Days (CDD)

A rainfall derivative like RAINMUMBAI specifically tracks rainfall measurements rather than commodity prices

Key Features of the RAINMUMBAI Contract

Listed on NCDEX

Exchange-traded weather derivative

Cash-settled contract

Based on cumulative rainfall

No physical delivery

Transparent pricing mechanism

Official rainfall data used for settlement

Seasonal contract linked to monsoon activity

Contract Specifications of NCDEX RAINMUMBAI

Underlying Commodity – Rainfall – Cumulative Deviation Rainfall (CDR)

Data received from – IMD surface rainfall and Automatic Weather Stations at Santacruz and Colaba, Mumbai

Tick Size – 1mm

Lot multiplier: ₹50 per mm

Maximum order size: 50 lots

Trading Days – Monday to Friday

Trading Time – 10:00 AM to 11:30/11:55 PM

Settlement: Cash-settled

Who is RAINMUMBAI Contracts for and Why?

RAINMUMBAI contracts are suitable for:

Hedge Traders

– Businesses exposed to rainfall risk such as farmers, realty developers, logistics business owners

Professional Traders

Traders seeking opportunities from changing weather forecasts.

Institutions

Portfolio managers looking for non-correlated investment opportunities.

Factors Affecting NCDEX RAINMUMBAI Prices

Several variables influence RAINMUMBAI NCDEX prices.

IMD monsoon forecasts

Rainfall deviations

Cyclonic activity

Climate change

Seasonal rainfall

Updated weather models

Market positioning



Tools and Data Sources Used by RAINMUMBAI Traders

Weather Forecasting Tools

Successful weather-exchange traders closely monitor:

IMD monsoon outlook

Numerical weather prediction models

Satellite observations

Seasonal weather forecasts

Official Weather Data Sources

Reliable sources to fetch information from:

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

NCDEX contract notifications

Exchange settlement reports

Historical Rainfall Analysis

Historical rainfall data helps traders understand:

Seasonal averages

Rainfall volatility

Long-term weather cycles

Historical cumulative deviation rainfall

Advantages of Trading Weather Futures

Portfolio diversification

Weather risk management

Exchange-traded transparency

Cash settlement

No storage costs

No delivery obligations

Exposure to weather-linked markets

Regulated trading environment

Risks and Challenges of Trading RAINMUMBAI Contracts

Weather forecasts can change quickly.

Liquidity may be lower than major commodity contracts.

Prices may react sharply to weather updates.

Forecast accuracy impacts trading decisions.

Seasonal contracts have limited trading windows.

RAINMUMBAI vs Other Weather Futures

Feature RAINMUMBAI Temperature Futures Global Weather Futures Underlying Rainfall Temperature Weather Indices Settlement Cash Cash Cash Physical Delivery No No No Primary Use Rainfall Risk Energy Demand Weather Hedging Exchange NCDEX Global Exchanges International Exchanges

Settlement Example of a RAINMUMBAI Trade

Suppose you are a commodity trader who believes the monsoon will be stronger than what the market has predicted. Based on weather forecasts, IMD updates, and historical rainfall trends, you expect Mumbai to receive above-normal rainfall during the contract period. You decide to take a position in RAINMUMBAI NCDEX contracts before the monsoon begins.

Assume you buy 10 contracts, with each contract carrying a lot multiplier of ₹50 per mm.

At expiry, the Cumulative Deviation Rainfall (CDR) index is +50 mm, indicating rainfall exceeded the Long Period Average (LPA).

So the settlement will be

CDR Index at expiry: +50 mm

Number of contracts: 10

Lot multiplier: ₹50 per mm

Illustrative Payout:

50 × 10 × ₹50 = ₹25,000

If your market view matches the contract outcome and the settlement rules, you receive a cash payout based on the final CDR value

However, assuming that the forecasts turn wrong, meaning rainfall is much lower than expected, and the CDR index settles at -10 mm.

If your position does not match with the final settlement value, you may incur a loss based on the same contract multiplier.

For example:

CDR Index at expiry: -10 mm

Number of contracts: 10

Lot multiplier: ₹50 per mm

Illustrative Loss:

10 × 10 × ₹50 = ₹5,000

Unlike traditional commodity futures, traders in RAINMUMBAI NCDEX do not speculate the price of a physical commodity. Instead, it trades based on the expectations of rainfall patterns, weather forecasts, and climate data. Since these contracts are cash settled using official IMD rainfall data, there is no physical delivery involved.