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A Silver ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is a fund that tracks the price of physical silver in the commodities market. It is traded on stock exchanges like equity stocks. It provides convenient, transparent to invest in silver without the need for physical storage. With silver ETFs, you can leverage the investment potential and industrial applications of silver. Understanding how silver ETFs operate can help you determine whether they are suitable for your investment strategy.
Rohit, a 32-year-old working professional, wanted to invest in silver without the hassle of physical ownership. He chose a silver ETF. It solves the main issues associated with physical silver. Here’s how investment in a silver ETF works::
By investing in Silver ETF, Rohit avoids value loss associated with physical silver resale. For example, selling 925 sterling silver results in almost 80% of the original value due to lower purity and deductions like making charges, GST, etc. In simple terms, Rohit’s investment works like as follows:
Silver ETFs are a practical alternative to physical silver, with the primary focus on ease of management and integration with other asset classes. Here are a few advantages highlighting their appeal:
Fund houses use various categories of silver ETFs, based on the underlying exposure to silver. They include:
The most common type, where investments are made in silver of 99.99% purity, is stored in secure vaults with custodians registered with SEBI.
Instead of physical silver, these ETFs invest in silver futures contracts. Their performance depends on the contract pricing, which may differ from spot silver prices.
These ETFs allocate up to 10% of the fund’s NAV to Exchange-Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs) with silver as the underlying asset. These are silver-linked market instruments.
Silver FoFs are mutual fund schemes where investments are made in existing silver ETFs instead of a direct purchase.
Evaluating these crucial factors helps in making an informed decision before investing in silver ETFs:
Silver ETFs are treated as non-equity assets and taxed based on the holding period. After the Budget of 2024, the long-term holding period has been reduced from 36 months to 12 months. The current capital gains tax is as follows:
While both Silver ETFs and physical silver are taxed as non-equity assets, physical silver also attracts 3% GST and additional charges during the purchase.
SEBI regulates silver ETFs to ensure transparency and investor protection. Some of the key rules governing these investments are:
Government regulations influence silver ETFs through import duties, tax reforms, and policy changes.
Investing in silver ETFs involves opening a Demat and trading account. With access to silver ETF listings on stockbroking websites, you can evaluate key factors that impact performance and risk before placing orders on the exchange. You can then track and manage your holdings through your stockbroker’s portal or app. If you like to learn more, you can explore resources covering topics like ETFs, commodities, and portfolio diversification strategies.
Invest wise with Expert advice
A silver ETF is useful for diversification and inflation-linked exposure. It is a good investment for investors looking to add commodities to their portfolio. Suitability of assets depend on personal investment goals and risk tolerance levels.
No, a silver ETF reflects the price of silver. You hold units backed by 99.99% purity silver through a Demat account, not the metal itself.
No, a traditional SIP facility is not available for ETFs. However, you may invest regularly through automatic purchase orders. The only exception is the Silver Fund of Funds, which is a mutual fund scheme.
Yes, gains from silver ETFs are taxable. STCG are taxed as per the tax slab, while LTCG are taxed at 12.5% without indexation.
The choice depends on your specific needs and investment goals. Silver ETFs offer ease of management and tracking, while coins provide direct ownership.
You can start by buying a single unit, typically, ranging from ₹80 to ₹150, depending on the fund. It makes silver ETFs accessible for as low as ₹100.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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