A Silver ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is a fund that tracks the price of physical silver in the commodities market. It is traded on stock exchanges like equity stocks. It provides convenient, transparent to invest in silver without the need for physical storage. With silver ETFs, you can leverage the investment potential and industrial applications of silver. Understanding how silver ETFs operate can help you determine whether they are suitable for your investment strategy.

What is Silver ETF and How Does it Work?

Rohit, a 32-year-old working professional, wanted to invest in silver without the hassle of physical ownership. He chose a silver ETF. It solves the main issues associated with physical silver. Here’s how investment in a silver ETF works::

Rohit buys fund units, not silver directly: When Rohit invests in silver ETF, he buys ETF units that represent a share in a fund holding physical silver. He does not have to pay extra charges like the dealer’s markup, making charges, GST, storage, and insurance .

The fund holds real, high-purity silver: The fund uses pooled money to purchase 99.99% pure silver, stored securely with regulated custodians.

Value is linked to silver prices (NAV): The ETF’s Net Asset Value (NAV) or per-unit value reflects the current market price of silver, so the investment moves accordingly.

Traded easily like stocks Rohit can buy or sell ETF units on the stock exchange anytime through his Demat account.

Price stays close to market value Large institutions create or redeem ETF units using physical silver, helping keep market prices close to actual value.

By investing in Silver ETF, Rohit avoids value loss associated with physical silver resale. For example, selling 925 sterling silver results in almost 80% of the original value due to lower purity and deductions like making charges, GST, etc. In simple terms, Rohit’s investment works like as follows:

His money is converted into ETF units

Those units represent a proportional claim on physical silver held by the fund

The value of his investment changes based on silver prices

He can buy or sell anytime on the stock exchange

Why Invest in Silver ETF s?

Silver ETFs are a practical alternative to physical silver, with the primary focus on ease of management and integration with other asset classes. Here are a few advantages highlighting their appeal:

Cost-Effective: Additional costs associated with physical silver, such as making charges, storage, and insurance, are eliminated. The entry cost is also low, with the flexibility to start investing from one unit of ETF.

Hedge Against Inflation: When inflation rises, the cost of goods and raw materials rises. Since silver is a physical commodity , backed by industrial demand, its prices may also rise during such periods. Hence, it helps balance the impact of inflation.

High Liquidity: Silver ETFs can be bought or sold anytime during the stock market hours at real-time prices. Such flexibility offers quicker access to cash.

Maximum Purity: Every ETF unit is backed by 99.99% silver, ensuring investment in the highest purity level.

Types of Silver ETF s

Fund houses use various categories of silver ETFs, based on the underlying exposure to silver. They include:

Physically Backed Silver ETF s

The most common type, where investments are made in silver of 99.99% purity, is stored in secure vaults with custodians registered with SEBI.

Futures-Based Silver ETF s

Instead of physical silver, these ETFs invest in silver futures contracts. Their performance depends on the contract pricing, which may differ from spot silver prices.

Derivatives-Linked Component ETFs

These ETFs allocate up to 10% of the fund’s NAV to Exchange-Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs) with silver as the underlying asset. These are silver-linked market instruments.

Silver Fund of Funds (FoF)

Silver FoFs are mutual fund schemes where investments are made in existing silver ETFs instead of a direct purchase.

Things to Consider Before Investing in Silver ETF s

Evaluating these crucial factors helps in making an informed decision before investing in silver ETFs:

Risk Appetite: Silver prices fluctuate based on the economic cycles and demand. Assess your comfort with volatility before allocating funds.

Expense Ratio: This is an annual fee deducted to manage the silver ETF. Comparing expense ratios helps reduce the impact on overall returns.

Tracking Error: It shows how closely the silver ETF follows the actual silver prices. A low tracking error means the ETF’s return is more accurately aligned with silver’s market movement.

Taxation of Silver ETFs

Silver ETFs are treated as non-equity assets and taxed based on the holding period. After the Budget of 2024, the long-term holding period has been reduced from 36 months to 12 months. The current capital gains tax is as follows:

Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG): Applicable to silver ETF s held for up to 12 months. The gains are added to your income and taxed as per the applicable income tax slab rate.

Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG): Applicable to silver ETF s held for more than 12 months. The gains are taxed at 12.5% without indexation.

While both Silver ETFs and physical silver are taxed as non-equity assets, physical silver also attracts 3% GST and additional charges during the purchase.

SEBI Rules for Silver ETF s

SEBI regulates silver ETFs to ensure transparency and investor protection. Some of the key rules governing these investments are:

Minimum investment allocation: Fund houses are required to invest a minimum of 95% of the total assets in silver or silver-related instruments. This includes Exchange-Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs) with silver as the underlying asset.

Tracking error limit: Domestic prices must be tracked within a permissible error of up to 2%.

Expense ratio cap: The total expense ratio is capped at 1% for cost efficiency.

Impact of Government on Silver ETF s in India

Government regulations influence silver ETFs through import duties, tax reforms, and policy changes.

Import duties: Updates in import duty can affect silver prices, which in turn impact returns from silver ETF s.

Regulatory changes: These changes alter how silver ETFs are valued and managed. For instance, the notification from 1st April 2026 mandates valuation of silver ETF s as per the domestic polled spot prices from Indian stock exchanges instead of LBMA prices.

Tax policies: Changes in tax policies or GST revisions also impact overall returns on silver ETF s. Staying informed about such developments supports better investment planning.

Make an Informed Decision in Silver ETFs

Investing in silver ETFs involves opening a Demat and trading account. With access to silver ETF listings on stockbroking websites, you can evaluate key factors that impact performance and risk before placing orders on the exchange. You can then track and manage your holdings through your stockbroker’s portal or app. If you like to learn more, you can explore resources covering topics like ETFs, commodities, and portfolio diversification strategies.