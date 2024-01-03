How to Link Your Aadhaar Number with Demat Account

The process of online linking is hassle-free and does not require cumbersome paperwork. The importance of Aadhaar number and Demat Account are:
- Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a union government body that serves as an identity and address proof across the country.
- Demat account is a dematerialized account, where the physical shares are kept in an electronic format. You cannot trade in stock markets without having a Demat Account.