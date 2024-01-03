Planning your child’s future expenses:

From medical expenses to pre-school fees, parents have a variety of preset expenses. They also need to prepare finances for their child’s higher education and their wedding. A minor Demat account helps them draw a clean line around the funds which are only meant for their children’s education, wedding funds, relocation for jobs, and other expenses.

Financial literacy for your kids:

Reports show that 24% of the total population are financial literate in India which is very low compared to the world. Having a Demat account in your child’s name explains them the basics of savings and investment from an early age thereby giving them a great understanding about planning their expenses and growing their wealth better when they grow up.