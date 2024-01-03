What Is BSDA - Basic Service Demat Account?

Table of Content
The concept of Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA) was introduced by SEBI in 2012. The idea was to reduce the burden of demat charges on investors with a small portfolios below a threshold of Rs2 lakhs. Demat accounts entail a plethora of charges. SEBI has already barred account opening charges and charges for credits to the demat account. But there are other charges that are implicit in a demat account and they can be enumerated as under:
BSDA basically saves two important costs for the demat account app holder. Firstly, the AMC is waived based on the slab of holdings that the holder falls into on the cut-off date. Secondly, BSDA account holders are only entitled to receive online statements and not physical statements. Other charges like per folio on debits and DRF charges will continue to apply in the case of BSDA accounts too.
The BSDA cut off value is determined by adding up the value of all holdings in the demat account including shares, mutual funds and ETFs.
The basic services demat account (BSDA) essentially provides limited services at reduced costs to retail investors. In other words, the BSDA is one type of no-frill-demat account. Any individual is eligible to open a BSDA account and even existing demat accounts can be converted into no-frills BSDA accounts if the conditions are satisfied. There are two things to remember here. Firstly, the BSDA facility is only applicable in case the investor is the sole holder. BSDA is not permitted in case of joint accounts. Secondly, an individual is only permitted to have one BSDA account across all the DPs to avoid splitting of share holdings to circumvent the value criteria.
The individual needs to ensure that the value of securities held in his basic trading account is not more than Rs2 lakh at any given point of time. This is determined by the DP based on market value. So, if you bought shares worth Rs1.50 lakhs and if they have now appreciated to Rs2.20 lakhs, then you are not eligible for BSDA and the normal charges will apply in this case. As per SEBI stipulations, all depository participants (DPs) will make basic demat accounts available with limited services and reduced costs. No DP can refuse to operate your demat account as a BSDA account if the conditions are fulfilled. So, what are the conditions?
SEBI has authorized the DPs to calculate value of holding on the basis of the daily closing price (NAV in case of mutual funds). If the value of your holdings exceeds the prescribed slabs, the DP can automatically charge the same as regular non-BSDA demat accounts. However, if the value is below Rs50,000 or Rs2 lakhs on the billing date, the DP converts these accounts into BSDA accounts and charges appropriately lower costs.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.