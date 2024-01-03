How are Futures Prices Determined?

For traders who rely on technical analysis for devising trading strategies, price movements and past trends aid in decision making. Some traders use intuition while undertaking trading decisions. However, is imperative to set the foundation stone by understanding how futures price is determined.
The futures price of an asset is directly dependent upon the price of the underlying asset which is the current cash cost of purchase whereas the futures price fixes the price of the asset at a future date. The price of the underlying asset forms the base for the futures price. There is a high correlation between the spot and futures price for any asset which tends to be in the same direction. Therefore, if the spot price of a security increases, the futures price of the security also increases and vice-versa.
While the spot and futures prices move in the same direction, the spot price and futures price are not always the same. The difference between the spot and futures price is referred to as Spot-Futures parity. The reason for such difference can be attributed to multiple factors such as interest rates, dividends and time to expiry. Cumulatively, these factors aid in calculating the fair value of the futures price. The gap between the fair value and market value mainly occurs due to other costs such as transaction charges, taxes, margin, etc.
The formula to calculate futures price is as follows –
Futures Prices = Spot Price * [1 + RF * (X/365) – D]
where –
Let’s consider an example for the calculation of futures price. The spot price for Stock A is Rs. 1280, the risk-free rate of interest is 6.68% per annum and the number of days to expiry is 22. The company has declared a dividend of Re. 1 to be paid before the expiry of the contract.
In this case, the futures price is calculated as Rs. 1280 * [1 + 6.68% * (22/365)] – 1 = Rs. 1284.15. According to this formula, the futures price will increase by Rs. 4.
The difference between the spot and futures price leads to the origination of the concept of premium and discount. If the futures price is trading at a price higher than the spot, futures are said to be traded at a premium. Scientifically, the futures price will be more than the spot price. However, in practice, this may not be the case. If the spot price is higher than the futures price, the future is said to be trading at a discount. The concept of premium and discount are applied to various trades and strategies.
To analyze the implications of premium and discount, let’s discuss the price movements of the spot and futures price –
Having understood the pricing of futures contracts, the price movement of spot and futures prices, the next step is understanding the strategies which can be applied to maximize returns from futures trading. The thumb rule while trading in futures is to purchase the cheaper asset and sell the expensive one.
Consider the following example –
The spot price of Wipro Limited is Rs. 653. The risk-free rate of return is 8.35% per annum. The number of days to expiry is 30 days. The expected dividend up to expiry is zero.
On applying the futures pricing formula discussed above,
Futures Price = 653 * [1 + 8.35% * (30/365)] – 0 = Rs. 658
Adjusting for charges and other costs, the theoretical futures price must be around Rs. 658. Let’s suppose the futures contract is trading at Rs. 700. Here, there is a drastic difference between the theoretical futures price and the market price of the futures contract. A trading opportunity is presented, the trader must purchase the cheaper asset and sell the expensive one.
In this case, the trader will sell the futures contract of Wipro and purchase in the spot market i.e., Buy Wipro in Spot at Rs. 653 and Sell Wipro Futures at Rs. 700.
Let’s analyze the profits or losses for the trade at different price levels –
In conclusion, irrespective of the price movements, the profit earned from the transaction remains constant. The spread is essentially limited to the range mentioned above. Such transactions are called ‘Cash and Carry’ Arbitrage since the risk involved is mitigated but executing contrasting positions.
Additionally, there are various other strategies that can be formulated by analyzing the values of the spot and futures price. These include bull calendar spreads, bear calendar spreads, pull back strategy, etc. You may note that most futures strategies are technical in nature. Prices of securities tend to be highly volatile and are influenced by fundamental changes in the underlying asset. Support and resistance levels are mainly tested by fundamental changes in security. Hence, it is essential to analyze the security fundamentally as well before investing.
Invest wise with Expert advice
