iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SEBI sets new lot sizes for stocks derivatives

SEBI reportedly plans to standardise lot size for stock derivatives based on their value from March 31. Under the new guideline, stock derivatives priced above Rs1,600 will have a lot size of 125 units, while those priced above Rs800 but below Rs1,600 would be tradeable in lots of 250 and for above Rs400 in 500 units.

Share derivatives priced between Rs201 to Rs400 would have a lot of 1,000 units; between Rs101 and Rs200 in lots of 2,000 units; Rs51 to Rs100 at 4,000 units and Rs25 to Rs50 in lots of 8,000.

All derivatives priced below Rs25 will be tradeable in multiples of 1,000, the SEBI stated.

SEBI further said that stock exchanges would review lot sizes every six months, based on the average closing price of the underlying for the last one month. Any revision in lots would be done after at least a two-week notice and any higher lot would be applicable only to new contracts.Related Tags#SEBI sets new lot sizes for stocks derivatives

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Related Articles

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.