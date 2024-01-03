What are over the counter (OTC) options?

OTC options or over the counter options essentially represents options that are privately entered into and are not traded in a standard form in any stock exchange. In other words, you can look at over the counter options or OTC options as a class of options that are not standardized and are not exchange traded. Let us understand over the counter options with a simple example.
X is a tomato farmer and Y runs a ketchup factory. X wants to ensure the best price for tomatoes and Y wants a predictable cost for tomatoes as it would impact the profit margins on the ketchup. They can enter into a private contract where X has a put option to sell a fixed quantity of tomatoes to Y at a certain price. Y will charge a premium for this. The point to note is that tomato options do not trade on any recognized exchange so these would be OTC options. Now having understood what are OTC options, let us get into the nuances of OTC options and the OTC options definition.
OTC options or over the counter options can be defined as option contracts that are traded between private parties and not through recognized exchanges. Such private options contracts are popularly referred to as over the counter options or just OTC options. While exchange traded options are executed, cleared and settled through clearing corporations, there is no such mechanism for over the OTC options, although some of the countries are introducing a more organized mechanism for settling such OTC trades too.
We have already seen that exchange traded options are traded through an exchange while OTC options are normally traded between private parties. But there are some very important points of difference between OTC options and exchange traded options. Let us summarize a few key differences here.
The OTC options market is popular only when the parties are large institutions where the reputation acts as the hedge. Also, to justify the cost of structuring OTC options, the ticket size has to be very large. That is why the OTC options market is restricted to the very large corporates and institutions only.
An option is a contract that gives the buyer of the option the right without the obligation to buy or sell at underlying asset. Here are 3 important points about options to know.
Options in India are settled in cash. The profits or losses are adjusted. Options are settled at two stages. For sell options, there is daily settlement and final settlement of options.
Invest wise with Expert advice
While options are not traded after the market hours, it is possible to put trades in options post market hours. However, such options trades would only get executed when trading actually options in live market conditions.
Normally, there are no restrictions on trading OTC options except the availability of adequate secondary market liquidity.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.