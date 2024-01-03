WHAT IS COVERED CALL AND COVERED PUT?

Table of Content
As the name suggests, covered call and covered put are two classic examples of a covered strategy where your derivatives position is backed by a cash market underlying position. So, what is a covered call, and what is a covered put in options trading? We will first start by looking at covered call options and then follow it up with a look at covered put options to understand both these sister strategies. Remember, covered put is also called married put and these are normally used interchangeably so don’t get overly confused about the same.
Let us start by understanding that a covered call will only work when one side is a cash market position because your downside risk is open. A covered call is not exactly an instance of a limited risk strategy. The covered call has a very simple purpose. The covered call options strategy is used to reduce the cost of holding a stock when it does not move for a long time. This is such a common problem for all of us. Instead of letting the investment remain idle, you can sell higher call options, earn the premium and reduce the cost of holding the stock.
Let us look at this more practically. Just assume that you bought stock intending to hold from a long-term perspective. After you bought the stock, the price of the stock came down but you continue to be fairly confident of the long-term prospects. But even as you hold your conviction, there is something you can surely do here. You can sell slightly higher calls that are likely to expire worthless so that the premiums become your income. In the process, the premium income on these OTM call options will serve to reduce the cost of holding the stock and also bring down the cost of purchase instead of just idling in the Demat account.
How does the pay-off work for a covered call option? There are two kinds of price movements you need to be wary of. As long as the stock is stagnating around current levels or up to the higher call strike price of the call you have sold, you have not much to worry about. You are anyways going to earn the premium. If the price shoots above the strike price, then the losses on the call that you have sold can be unlimited. But that is fully covered by your stock position, where you are already holding delivery so not much to worry about. However, on the downside, your risk is fully open and you need to be wary of that. Hence, this strategy is best only when you are sure that you can hold on to the stock and you must not try this on speculative futures position, although it may look quite enticing.
An investor buys a stock in the cash market at Rs.800 and sells an Rs.820 call option at Rs.8. Let us see how the payoffs pan out at different price levels of the stock. The table below captures the pay-off and the logic of the profit or loss that you get.
|Spot Prices
|Long Price
|Call Strike
|Call Prem Read
|ITM/OTM
|P/L on Spot
|P/L on Option
|Net P / L
|740
|800
|820
|8
|OTM
|-60
|0
|-52.00
|760
|800
|820
|8
|OTM
|-40.00
|0
|-32
|780
|800
|820.00
|8
|OTM
|-20
|0
|-12
|800.00
|800
|820.00
|8
|OTM
|0
|0
|8
|820
|800
|820
|8
|ATM
|20
|0.00
|28
|840
|800
|820.00
|8.00
|ITM
|40
|-20
|28
|860.00
|800.00
|820
|8
|ITM
|60
|-40.00
|28
Let us just illustrate two such specific cases. When the price of the stock goes down to Rs.740, there is a notional loss on the stock you are holding as you have bought the stock at Rs.800 price levels. However, the Rs.820 call that you sold will expire worthlessly and you get to keep the entire premium of Rs.8. Hence you lose notionally Rs.60 on the spot position but gain Rsl.8 on the call option sold so your net notional loss is Rs.52.
Let us look at when the price of the stock goes down to Rs.860, there is a notional gain on the stock you are holding as you have bought the stock at Rs.800 price levels. However, the Rs.820 call that you sold will now become deep in the money and mount your losses while you just earn the premium of Rs.8. Hence you notionally gain Rs.60 on the spot position but lost Rs.32 (860 – 820 – 8) on the short call position. This results in a net profit of Rs.28, which is also the maximum profit on the covered call strategy.
The covered put strategy or married put strategy is the mirror image of a covered call strategy. Just as the covered call is used to reduce the cost of holding a long position, the covered put or married put is used to reduce the cost of a short position. Assume that you sold a stock but after you sold the stock, the price of the stock went up further but you continue to be negative on the stock. You can sell slightly lower puts that are likely to expire worthless so that the premiums become your income.
Let us take a practical illustration of how this covered put strategy or married put strategy will work in practice. We assume an investor who has sold a position and then covers it up with a covered put strategy.
An investor sells stock in the cash market at Rs.800 and sells an Rs.780 put option at Rs.8. Let us see how the payoffs pan out.
|Spot Prices
|Sell Price
|Put Strike
|Call Prem Read
|ITM/OTM
|P/L on Spot
|P/L on Option
|Net P / L
|740
|800
|780
|8
|ITM
|60
|-40
|28.00
|760
|800
|780
|8
|ITM
|40.00
|-20
|28
|780
|800
|780.00
|8
|ATM
|20
|0
|28
|800.00
|800
|780.00
|8
|OTM
|0
|0
|8
|820
|800
|780
|8
|OTM
|-20
|0.00
|-12
|840
|800
|780.00
|8.00
|OTM
|-40
|0
|-32
|860.00
|800.00
|780
|8
|OTM
|-60
|0.00
|-52
That in a nutshell is the gist of the covered call strategy and the covered put strategy
Covered options are options that are covered by an underlying cash market or underlying position in real asset terms. They are the opposite of naked options positions.
Commodity options are options on commodities like industrial metals, gold, silver, and crude oil. Options on commodities in India are not options on commodities but options on futures on the commodities.
Normally, covered calls positions and covered put positions are not intended to make profits on their own but the intent is to protect the losses and reduce the cost of the strategy. But at times, such strategies do turn out to be extremely profitable.
Yes you can but ensure that you are clear about where you stand on a net basis. Very complex strategies can be too expensive and unnecessarily confusing.
