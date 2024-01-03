What Is Option Calculator? How To Use Option Calculator?

Table of Content
Nitin has so far been investing in the stocks directly, but he is planning to take a leap and start investing in derivatives as well. But as a newbie to this, he is facing a dilemma regarding analyzing options and formulating strategies. One of his friends, Akash, who is already trading in options, encourages him to go ahead and not to worry about the analysis much.
Akash suggests Nitin use an options calculator as it could help him with related analyses. Hereâ€™s what Akash had to say about the concept and usage of the options calculator.
Options calculator is an arithmetic calculating algorithm, which is used to predict and analyze options. It is based on the Black Scholes Model.
To calculate the theoretical value of an options premium or implied volatility, you can use the options calculator.
Before getting into the details of how to use options calculator, let us understand the Black Scholes Model, which is the foundation of options calculator.
The Black Scholes Model is used to calculate options greeks. Though it involves complex calculations, the user is only required to key in the input values. Popular finance and stock portals have inbuilt options calculator.
To use options calculator, you must put in the following four mandatory inputs:
Apart from these mandatory inputs, if you are looking forward to calculating the theoretical value of options premium, then you need to put implied volatility as the fifth input.
While, if you want to calculate implied volatility, then you need to put options price as the fifth input in the options calculator.
The values of implied volatility and options price which is calculated with the help of options calculator can help you in formulating a better options trading strategy. If you too find analysis and calculations for options trading difficult, then you should use an options calculator. Our trading app includes this tool to make your trading experience easier and more efficient.
