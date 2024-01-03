Who Should Invest in Derivatives?

Table of Content
The stock market has proven to be the preferred investment avenue for many investors, beginner or experienced. Furthermore, a growing economy boosts corporate earnings, and eventually, increases an individual’s average income. For investors, it brings good news as there is more money to invest and multiply wealth. Among numerous asset classes that offer profitable opportunities, seasoned investors look to invest in Derivatives. As it allows portfolio diversification and hedging against the prices of various other asset classes, it makes up for an ideal investment.
Derivatives are financial contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset such as stocks, commodities, currencies, etc, and are set between two or more parties. Derivatives are usually in the form of a contract, where the buyer is under an obligation to buy or the seller is under an obligation to sell the underlying asset at a specified price on a certain date in the future. Derivatives can be used to hedge a position, speculate on the directional movement of an underlying asset, or give leverage to holdings.
Fluctuations in underlying assets such as stocks, commodities, exchange rates, currencies, etc. determine the prices of a financial derivative contract. Futures contracts, forwards, options, and swaps are examples of common types of derivatives. They are influenced by changes in the amount of time to expiration, interest rates, and the cost of holding the underlying asset. Derivatives are also sensitive to demand and supply factors.
There are two major ways through which an investor can trade in derivatives:
The participants who invest in derivatives are classified into the following two categories:
While there are several drawbacks, such as counterparty risk and the inherent risks of leverage, derivatives can make it easy to achieve financial goals. A thorough analysis of the market is a prerequisite in the process of making derivative trading successful. Gradually, you will become aware of your investment goals, ability, and capacity to take risks, as experience is the best teacher in the financial market.
Trading in derivatives can allow you the following benefits:
