iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Five Businesses You Can Start With Zero Investment

Table of Content

Financial crises, over the years, have forced many to rethink their decisions of continuing a vulnerable job and prompted others to start their own ventures. However, the requirement of an initial capital to start a business have discouraged many without any investible surplus.

If you are among those who wish to be their own boss but believe that starting a business without capital is like a daydream, then we are here to tell you otherwise.

Here are five business ideas that will not require even a single penny to begin with.

Providing brokerage services:

A great number of broking opportunities are available in the market. A person, according to his/her interests, could choose to start a brokerage service for real estate, and investment, among others. Both opportunities and money are vast in this segment as sellers or buyers would not mind paying a hefty commission on good deals.

Organizing and planning:

There are a range of customers who look for organizers for various personal requirements. For example, wedding planners and event organizers are increasingly witnessing a demand.

Virtual assistance:

There are a number of websites that offer virtual assistant jobs. The work entails assisting employers with various operational tasks. The best part is that it does not involve any investment or expenditure.

Tutoring:

If you are great at academics and have the patience and skill to teach children, then tutoring is a lucrative offer. Today, an experienced tutor is a savior for parents who have to spend more hours at work and cannot help their children with studies. Spending a few hours towards this task could fetch reasonable money.

Freelancing:

Professional work, right from graphic designing, content writing, to web designing, demands for experts from various fields. If one has an impressive track record and experience, then freelancing could become a rewarding business soon.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Related Articles

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.