The 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix is a simple and perspicuous table representing all the pay levels in a single comprehensive chart. Many demands of the government employees who come under the purview of the the Seventh Pay Commission were incorporated in the 7th CPC pay matrix. For example, there is standard pay for junior level employees, transparent pay structure and common treatment of similar cadres.

The 7th pay matrix enables employees to directly view their pay level and also chart the likely path of pay progression. Additionally, the procedures relating to calculation of pension have also been simplified.

The Pay Matrix table for central government employees:

There are two dimensions to the 7th Pay Matrix table. With numbers assigned from 1 to 18, every level corresponds to a functional role in the hierarchy, under the horizontal range. Pay-progression is shown for every level in the vertical range in that level.

Level 1 to 5 (Grade Pay 1800 TO 2800)

PB-1 (5200-20200)