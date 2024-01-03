Table of Content
In financial parlance, we often tend to confuse with terminologies. We often get confused about financial planning vs wealth management. But there is a substantial difference between them. At a broad level, one can say that financial planning is the all-encompassing umbrella while wealth management is one such specialized focused practice targeted at high net worth individuals. That is technically right but too generic. So, What is the difference between financial planning and wealth management? Here let us look at some key points of difference between financial planning and wealth management.
Let us set to rest this financial planning vs wealth management debate based on several critical parameters that can add value to understand what it is all about.
Let us start with understanding wealth management first. What is wealth? It is an accumulated asset or the value of existing assets a person owns, This could include equities, bonds, mutual funds, gold, property, etc. Generally, Net worth is a net measure of the wealth of an individual, which is the assets minus the liabilities. The area of wealth management is all about managing this net worth. This includes risk management, identifying and leveraging profit-making opportunities, special products, structures, etc.
Let us now turn to financial planning. Remember that Financial planning starts with a comprehensive assessment of your financial situation and tries to juxtapose with your future goals. It involves creating a well-documented financial plan to help decide how much you need for retirement, how much for children’s education, for home, etc. Financial planning essentially sets in motion a process for attaining financial goals in a systematic, gradual and meticulous manner.
This is an extension of the first point. The focus of wealth management is more on being opportunity-oriented in the management of money. It is largely agnostic. It focuses more on aspects like preservation of wealth, growth, and further accumulation of the existing wealth. It normally includes estate planning too. In contrast, financial planning is goal-based and about handling personal finances. It deals with building / creating wealth over long periods, insuring your risk, creating a contingency fund, monitoring the plan regularly, etc.
As the name suggests, wealth management is for the wealthy and the well-endowed. It could be inherited wealth or acquired wealth; that is ok. Most of the targets for wealth management have already planned and even made provisions for their routine life goals. Still, they have an adequate surplus for furthering their wealth.
Financial Planning is for every individual looking to meet his / her financial goals It is sort of mandatory for anyone wanting to make the best out of their resources. It is about taking risks were warranted as long as the returns justify the risk.
Broadly, you can say that wealth management comprises of assessment of wealth and risk tolerance, asset allocation, strategy for wealth preservation and wealth enhancement as well as on how to make the best of opportunities in the market from time to time.
On the other hand, financial planning comprises managing cash flows, directing to investments, saving on taxes, handling debt, planning of retirement, handling risk to optimize post-tax and post inflation returns, etc.
It can be a mix of both, but you can intuitively say that wealth management is a lot more of active or rather proactive action taken. Typically, the wealth manager makes decisions based on your existing portfolio and risk tolerance. The idea is to be focused on preserving wealth and lookout for opportunities to also enhance wealth. Of course, the preference or priority will always be for wealth preservation over wealth growth. Normally, wealth management is open to a lot more asset classes like structures, ETFs, REITs, INVITs, private placements, pre-IPO stake, etc. These don’t fit into financial planning.
While there is an active element in financial planning too, it is largely passive. That is where there is extensive use of mutual funds as an investment vehicle when it comes to financial planning. Normally, the financial planner will make and suggest a plan based on income and financial goals. The asset allocation is suggested in a more generic format compared to the wealth management clients, who need more customized services.
Let us look at the dos of financial planning first.
It is an emergency fund you can fall back upon in a crisis. This is normally kept at 5-6 months of pay and investing in easily accessible assets like liquid funds, money market funds, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Ideally, they are two different set of skills altogether. The wealth manage must have the capacity manage and preserve wealth. The financial planner has to focus more on helping people achieve long term goals.
For beginners, it is normally financial planning that is a lot more imperative. Wealth management comes much later.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.