Table of Content
The way wealth is being managed is changing rapidly. Millennials and Gen Z have distinct approaches focusing on flexibility, technology, and their unique financial goals. These generations are exploring new ways of shaping wealth and redefining how they save, invest, and plan for the future.
The financial habits and goals of Millennials and Gen Z are largely influenced by:
A lot has changed now, and novel ways are used to manage wealth. Let’s take a closer look at them –
The popular modern ways to build wealth are –
Many platforms allow users to invest spare change, making wealth-building accessible.
Low-cost subscription models ensure affordability and scalability for young investors.
From selling NFTs to freelancing on platforms like Fiverr, these generations are diversifying income streams.
There are some differences between the old and modern approaches to managing wealth. Let’s see what they are –
|Aspect
|Traditional Approach
|New Approach
|Savings
|Fixed deposits or recurring plans
|Flexible, app-based savings
|Investments
|Bonds or insurance plans
|Mutual funds, gold, or ETFs
|Advice
|Family or financial agents
|Apps and online communities
|Focus
|Long-term wealth
|Financial independence and flexibility
Millennials and Gen Z focus on modern ways to handle their money. They are redefining wealth management.
The differences that can be seen in the choices are presented below –
|Feature
|Millennials
|Gen Z
|Investment Style
|Balanced and steady
|Experimenting with new tools
|Savings Focus
|Emergency fund priority
|Flexibility and short-term
|Preferred Platforms
|Apps with detailed features
|User-friendly mobile-first
|Risk Appetite
|Moderate
|Higher risk, higher reward
Wealth management for Millennials and Gen Z is about flexibility, simplicity, and making informed choices. They are adopting modern tools and exploring newer ways to invest and save. With the right strategies, managing wealth becomes less stressful and more about building a secure and enjoyable future.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.