Case 1: Total number of bids is more than shares offered by the firm.

If this were to happen (and it’s not all that often that it does), the registrar will have no need to intervene. Every applicant with a valid bid will get the lot that they requested. No one is bound to walk away without any shares.

Case 2: Total Number Of Bids ≥ Shares Offered By Firm

This case is more likely to happen and requires a bit of planning from the registrar to decide how the allotment actually takes place. Thankfully, there is a mandate issued by India’s market regulator, SEBI (Securities and Exchange board of India) which stipulates that at least one lot must be given to every applicant. Keeping this in mind, let’s work with an example to understand the allotment process in greater detail.

Let’s assume that Company A offers 7,00,000 shares as a part of it’s IPO and the minimum lot size is 70. As per the SEBI mandate, the maximum number of investors who are bound to get at least one lot is: 10,000(7,00,000 ÷ 70). Consequently, 10,000 investors will definitely receive at least one lot.

Depending on the margin by which the IPO is oversubscribed, the allotment procedure varies. They are dealt with in the following manner:

1. Small Margin: If the IPO is oversubscribed by only a small margin, the minimum lot (70 in the example above) will be distributed among all applicants. The remaining shares will be allocated proportionally to those investors who had submitted more than one bid.

2. Large Margin: For situations where the shares are oversubscribed by many multiplied of the original amount (like Reliance's IPO in 1977), the registrar resorts to allotment via a lucky draw. In such situations, investors whose bids don't make it during the draw will not be allotted any shares.

