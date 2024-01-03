Table of Content
As an Indian resident, possessing an Aadhaar card is not just an administrative formality; it is the key to conveniently accessing many government services and benefits. This blog aims to empower you with the knowledge and steps needed to effortlessly apply for a new Aadhaar card from the comfort of your home.
Digital transformation has revolutionized various aspects of our lives, and the application process for an Aadhaar card is no exception. No more standing in long queues or dealing with cumbersome paperwork – now you can acquire this essential identification document with just a few clicks.
Before we jump into the application process, let’s quickly understand what an Aadhaar card is and why it’s essential. The Aadhaar card is a unique 12-digit identification number issued by the UIDAI(Unique Identification Authority of India). It serves as proof of identity and address for Indian citizens. With an Aadhaar card, you can conveniently avail various government schemes, subsidies, and services.
Before you begin the application process, ensure you have the following documents and information handy:
Follow these simple steps:
Head over to the official UIDAI website by typing “https://uidai.gov.in/” into your web browser. This website is user-friendly and provides all the necessary information related to Aadhaar.
On the homepage, look for the “Aadhaar Enrolment” section. Click on “Apply for Aadhaar” or “Apply for a new Aadhaar card online,” whichever is available.
You’ll be redirected to a new page where you need to fill in your demographic and biometric information. Ensure that you provide accurate details, as any discrepancies might lead to delays in processing your application.
After filling in the necessary details, you must select an Aadhaar Enrolment Center. The website allows you to search for nearby centers, making choosing the nearest one convenient.
To avoid long waiting times, booking an appointment at the selected Aadhaar Enrolment Center is advisable. You can do this online through the UIDAI portal.
On the scheduled date and time, visit the Enrolment Center with all your necessary documents. Here, an official will verify your documents and capture your biometric data, including fingerprints and iris scans.
Once the process is complete, you will receive an acknowledgment slip. This slip contains an enrolment number that you can use to check the status of your Aadhaar card application.
After successfully applying for your Aadhaar card, you might be eager to know when it’ll be ready for use. The UIDAI offers a simple way to check the status of your Aadhaar card application online:
Your Aadhaar card status will be displayed on the screen, letting you know if it’s generated and ready for download.
Once your Aadhaar card is ready, you can easily download it from the UIDAI website. Here’s how:
Congratulations! You’ve successfully applied for and downloaded your Aadhaar card online. Now, you have a valid proof of identity and address that opens up a world of possibilities for you. Remember to keep your Aadhaar card safe and secure, and never share your details with anyone you don’t trust.
Applying for an Aadhaar card online is a seamless and time-saving process, sparing you from long queues and paperwork hassles. Embrace the convenience of modern technology and get your Aadhaar card today! If you have further questions or need assistance, please contact the UIDAI helpline.
Invest wise with Expert advice
There is no possibility to apply for an online Adhar card. Enrollment necessitates appearing personally at an Aadhaar Enrollment Center, where fingerprints and files are collected.
You do not require any monetary payment to apply for Adhar card. All citizens living in India can enrol free of charge.
For minors under five years old, biometrics aren’t gathered for a new Aadhar card. Yet once the minor turns five, biometrics must be updated.
An individual can only apply for Adhar card once. Aadhaar is a singular numerical identification, and each occupant is allocated only one Aadhaar.
The last date to link an online Adhar card with PAN has been prolonged multiple times. The last extended date was until May 31 2024.
Upon effective enrollment, the Aadhaar card is dispatched via postal services to the applicant’s registered residence. You can also opt for Adhaar download from the UIDAI portal.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.