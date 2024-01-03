Aadhaar, as you know, is a crucial identity document that holds paramount importance in various aspects of our lives. Therefore, keeping it updated with accurate information, including your mobile number, is essential. In this blog, we will guide you through the simple steps to update your mobile number on your Aadhaar card, ensuring you stay connected and informed.

Why Update Your Mobile Number in Aadhaar Card?

Your mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar card for multiple reasons, making it vital to keep it up-to-date. Here’s why you should consider updating your phone number in Aadhaar:

Government Notifications:

You’ll receive important government notifications, alerts, and updates on various schemes and initiatives directly on your mobile number.

Aadhaar Services:

Seamless access to various Aadhaar-based services such as e-Aadhaar, mAadhaar app, and more is possible only with a valid and registered mobile number.

Identity Verification:

Your mobile number is often used for two-factor authentication when verifying your identity for online transactions and services.

Social Welfare Benefits:

Many social welfare schemes and subsidies are linked to Aadhaar. Having an updated mobile number ensures you receive these benefits without interruption.

Updating Mobile Number in Aadhaar Card: Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these simple steps to update your mobile number in your Aadhaar card hassle-free:

Step 1: Visit the Nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra

To change your mobile number on your Aadhaar card, you need to visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra. These centers are set up across India to assist citizens in Aadhaar-related services.

Step 2: Carry Required Documents

Before heading to the Aadhaar Seva Kendra, ensure you have the following documents ready:

Original Aadhaar Card: Take your original Aadhaar card with you, as it will be needed for verification purposes.

Take your original Aadhaar card with you, as it will be needed for verification purposes. Proof of Identity (PoI) Document: Carry any government-issued photo ID such as Passport, Voter ID, or PAN card.

Carry any government-issued photo ID such as Passport, Voter ID, or PAN card. Proof of Address (PoA) Document: Carry any valid document that proves your address, like Passport, Voter ID, Utility bill, etc.

Step 3: Fill out the Aadhaar Update Form

Once you reach the Aadhaar Seva Kendra, collect the Aadhaar update form and fill it out accurately. If you’re not sure how to fill it, don’t hesitate to ask for assistance from the staff present.

Step 4: Biometric Authentication

After filling the form, submit it along with your original Aadhaar card and the supporting documents. The executive will verify your identity and perform biometric authentication, which includes fingerprint scanning and iris verification.

Step 5: Mobile Number Update

With the biometric authentication complete, provide the executive with your new mobile number. They will update it in the Aadhaar database.

Step 6: Acknowledgment Slip

Once the process is done, you’ll receive an acknowledgment slip. This slip contains a URN (Update Request Number), which you can use to check the status of your mobile number update later.

Alternate Method: Update Mobile Number Online

If visiting the Aadhaar Seva Kendra seems inconvenient, there’s another way to update your mobile number – online! Here’s how:

Visit the official UIDAI website – https://uidai.gov.in/

Under the “My Aadhaar” tab, click on “Update Aadhaar.”

You will be redirected to the Aadhaar Update Service Portal.

Enter your Aadhaar number and generate an OTP (One-Time Password).

Select the “Mobile Number” field and enter your new mobile number.

Verify the OTP received on your current mobile number.

Enter the OTP and submit the request.

You will receive an acknowledgment containing the URN for future reference.

Important Tips and Points to Remember

Providing an active mobile number while updating your Aadhaar is crucial, as the URN and other notifications will be sent to this number.

Always cross-verify the mobile number before submitting the update request to avoid errors.

Updating your mobile number in Aadhaar is a free service. Avoid paying any money to unauthorized agents or third parties for this process.

After submitting your update request, you can check the status using the URN on the UIDAI website.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You’ve successfully updated your mobile number in your Aadhaar card. By doing so, you’ve ensured seamless access to essential services and timely government notifications. Remember, keeping your Aadhaar information updated is not only your responsibility but also your privilege. Embrace the convenience of digital India and stay connected with a valid mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. If you ever need to update other details, now you know the process, making it a breeze!