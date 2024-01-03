Table of Content
Aadhaar, as you know, is a crucial identity document that holds paramount importance in various aspects of our lives. Therefore, keeping it updated with accurate information, including your mobile number, is essential. In this blog, we will guide you through the simple steps to update your mobile number on your Aadhaar card, ensuring you stay connected and informed.
Your mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar card for multiple reasons, making it vital to keep it up-to-date. Here’s why you should consider updating your phone number in Aadhaar:
You’ll receive important government notifications, alerts, and updates on various schemes and initiatives directly on your mobile number.
Seamless access to various Aadhaar-based services such as e-Aadhaar, mAadhaar app, and more is possible only with a valid and registered mobile number.
Your mobile number is often used for two-factor authentication when verifying your identity for online transactions and services.
Many social welfare schemes and subsidies are linked to Aadhaar. Having an updated mobile number ensures you receive these benefits without interruption.
Follow these simple steps to update your mobile number in your Aadhaar card hassle-free:
To change your mobile number on your Aadhaar card, you need to visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra. These centers are set up across India to assist citizens in Aadhaar-related services.
Before heading to the Aadhaar Seva Kendra, ensure you have the following documents ready:
Once you reach the Aadhaar Seva Kendra, collect the Aadhaar update form and fill it out accurately. If you’re not sure how to fill it, don’t hesitate to ask for assistance from the staff present.
After filling the form, submit it along with your original Aadhaar card and the supporting documents. The executive will verify your identity and perform biometric authentication, which includes fingerprint scanning and iris verification.
With the biometric authentication complete, provide the executive with your new mobile number. They will update it in the Aadhaar database.
Once the process is done, you’ll receive an acknowledgment slip. This slip contains a URN (Update Request Number), which you can use to check the status of your mobile number update later.
If visiting the Aadhaar Seva Kendra seems inconvenient, there’s another way to update your mobile number – online! Here’s how:
Congratulations! You’ve successfully updated your mobile number in your Aadhaar card. By doing so, you’ve ensured seamless access to essential services and timely government notifications. Remember, keeping your Aadhaar information updated is not only your responsibility but also your privilege. Embrace the convenience of digital India and stay connected with a valid mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. If you ever need to update other details, now you know the process, making it a breeze!
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.