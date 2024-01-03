Aadhaar, as we all know, is a unique identification system issued by the Indian government, and having a digital copy is essential in this digital age. Whether you’ve misplaced your physical card or just need a digital copy, fret not! We’ve got your back. Let’s dive right in and get you that e-Aadhaar card!

What is Aadhaar and Why is it Important?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the government of India to every individual resident of India. It serves as a crucial identification document and is widely used for various purposes, including accessing government services, opening bank accounts, and availing social welfare benefits. The primary objective of Aadhaar is to establish a verifiable and unique identity for each citizen, helping in the efficient delivery of government services and reducing identity fraud.

The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) manages Aadhaar identification and Aadhaar numbers. It is a statutory authority established by the government of India to oversee the entire process of Aadhaar generation and issuance. UIDAI ensures the security and confidentiality of citizens’ personal information and maintains a centralized database of Aadhaar information.

certain situations, individuals may face challenges such as losing their physical Aadhaar card or not having it when required. In such cases, UIDAI offers a convenient solution by allowing individuals to instantly download their Aadhaar card PDF from the official UIDAI website.

Register Your Mobile Number

To download your Aadhaar card online, it’s crucial to have your registered mobile number handy. If your mobile number isn’t linked to your Aadhaar yet, follow these easy steps:

Visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Center with your Aadhaar card and mobile phone.

Fill out the Aadhaar update form, providing your current mobile number.

Verify your details through a biometric authentication process (fingerprint/iris scan).

Receive an acknowledgment slip with an updated request number. You can use this number to track your mobile number update status online.

Access the UIDAI Website

Once your mobile number is registered, you are all set for your E-Aadhaar Card Download. Here’s what you need to do:

Open your favorite web browser and go to the official UIDAI website (https://uidai.gov.in/).

Look for the “Download Aadhaar” option under the “My Aadhaar” dropdown menu.

5 Ways to Download Aadhaar Card Online

At this point, you have five download Aadhaar Card options:

Option 1: Download using Aadhaar Number

how to download masked aadhaar card? If you have your Aadhaar number, consider the following steps to download your e-Aadhaar card online:

Step 1: Visit https://uidai.gov.in/. – the official UIDAI website

Visit https://uidai.gov.in/. – the official UIDAI website Step 2: Hover your cursor over the ‘My Aadhar’ tab, and then click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option. Alternatively, you can directly visit the e-Aadhaar download page at https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Hover your cursor over the ‘My Aadhar’ tab, and then click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option. Alternatively, you can directly visit the e-Aadhaar download page at https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/. Step 3: Select the ‘Aadhaar Number’ option from the given choices.

Select the ‘Aadhaar Number’ option from the given choices. Step 4: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. You can also opt for a masked Aadhaar to hide some digits if you prefer.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. You can also opt for a masked Aadhaar to hide some digits if you prefer. Step 5: Complete the Captcha Verification by entering the characters shown on the screen. Then, click ‘Send OTP’ to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Complete the Captcha Verification by entering the characters shown on the screen. Then, click ‘Send OTP’ to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number. Step 6: Enter the OTP received on your mobile and answer a quick survey.

Enter the OTP received on your mobile and answer a quick survey. Step 7: Click ‘Verify and Download’ to initiate the download of the e-Aadhaar Card PDF. The PDF document is password-protected to ensure its security.

Option 2: Download using Enrolment Number (EID)

If you don’t have your Aadhaar number but have the enrolment number, you can still download your e-Aadhaar card using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website, as mentioned above.

Visit the official UIDAI website, as mentioned above. Step 2: Navigate to the ‘My Aadhar’ tab and click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option.

Navigate to the ‘My Aadhar’ tab and click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option. Step 3: Select the ‘Enrolment ID (EID)’ option from the choices provided.

Select the ‘Enrolment ID (EID)’ option from the choices provided. Step 4: Enter your 14-digit enrolment ID and the corresponding time and date values as mentioned on the enrolment acknowledgment slip.

Enter your 14-digit enrolment ID and the corresponding time and date values as mentioned on the enrolment acknowledgment slip. Step 5: Continue with the remaining steps from the Aadhaar number download process, including completing the Captcha Verification and entering the OTP received on your mobile.

Continue with the remaining steps from the Aadhaar number download process, including completing the Captcha Verification and entering the OTP received on your mobile. Step 6: Finally, click ‘Verify and Download’ to download the e-Aadhaar Card PDF, which will be password-protected.

Option 3: Download using Virtual ID (VID)

For individuals who prefer not to share their Aadhaar number for certain processes, UIDAI offers the aadhar card download option to download the e-Aadhaar card using a Virtual ID (VID):

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website.

Visit the official UIDAI website. Step 2: Go to the ‘My Aadhar’ tab and select ‘Download Aadhaar.’

Go to the ‘My Aadhar’ tab and select ‘Download Aadhaar.’ Step 3: Choose the ‘Virtual ID (VID)’ option.

Choose the ‘Virtual ID (VID)’ option. Step 4: Enter your 16-digit Virtual ID, full name, pin code, and security code.

Enter your 16-digit Virtual ID, full name, pin code, and security code. Step 5: Proceed with the steps mentioned in the Aadhaar number download process, including completing the Captcha Verification and entering the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Proceed with the steps mentioned in the Aadhaar number download process, including completing the Captcha Verification and entering the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Step 6: Finally, click ‘Verify and Download’ to download the e-Aadhaar Card PDF, protected by a password.

Option 4: Download using DigiLocker Account

DigiLocker, in collaboration with UIDAI, provides a seamless way to link your DigiLocker account with Aadhaar, allowing easy access to your e-Aadhaar:

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website at https://digilocker.gov.in/ and click on the ‘Sign In’ button.

Visit the official DigiLocker website at https://digilocker.gov.in/ and click on the ‘Sign In’ button. Step 2: Log in to your DigiLocker account using your 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify with the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Log in to your DigiLocker account using your 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify with the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Step 3: Once logged in, locate the ‘Issued Document’ section, where you can find and download your e-Aadhaar using the ‘Save’ icon.

Option 5: Download using Umang App

The Umang App provides another user-friendly option to download your e-Aadhaar:

Step 1: Download and open the Umang App from the respective app store (available for Android users).

Download and open the Umang App from the respective app store (available for Android users). Step 2: Under the ‘All Services’ tab, click on ‘Aadhaar Card.’

Under the ‘All Services’ tab, click on ‘Aadhaar Card.’ Step 3: Choose ‘View Aadhaar Card From DigiLocker.’

Choose ‘View Aadhaar Card From DigiLocker.’ Step 4: Log in with your Aadhaar number or DigiLocker Account and verify with the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Log in with your Aadhaar number or DigiLocker Account and verify with the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Step 5: Download your e-Aadhaar by clicking on the download icon.

Things to Keep in Mind

Mobile Number Registration

To download e aadhaar card, download the e-Aadhaar, ensure that your mobile number is registered with UIDAI. If your mobile number is not linked to your Aadhaar, you won’t receive the one-time password (OTP) required for the download process. You can update your mobile number by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

OTP Verification

The UIDAI sends an OTP to the registered mobile number as an additional security measure during the download process. This OTP is essential for authentication, and without entering the correct OTP, you cannot proceed with the e-Aadhaar download.

Correct OTP Entry

Ensure you enter the OTP accurately to avoid any delays or issues. Entering an incorrect OTP multiple times may lead to the temporary blocking of the download service. If you face any difficulties, you can request a new OTP.

Multiple Downloads

You can download your e-Aadhaar card PDF as many times as needed. This flexibility allows you to access your Aadhaar details whenever necessary without any restrictions.

Validity of e-Aadhaar

The downloaded e-Aadhaar card holds the same validity as the physical Aadhaar card for all official purposes. Organizations and authorities accepting Aadhaar as proof of identity are obligated to recognize the e-Aadhaar as a valid document.

Password Protection

After downloading the e-Aadhaar, it is password-protected for security reasons. To open and view the PDF, you need to enter an 8-digit password. The password consists of the first four letters of your name in capital letters, followed by your birth year in YYYY format. For example, if your name is Ravi and your birth year is 1985, the password would be “RAVI1985”.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You’ve successfully navigated the process of downloading your Aadhaar card. Now, you have a digital copy that can be used for various purposes without worrying about misplacing the physical card. Remember to keep your Aadhaar details safe and secure, and never share them with unauthorized individuals.