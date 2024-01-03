To achieve your financial goals through investing, you need professional guidance to keep you on track for accomplishing your goal by helping you choose the best investment strategy. For this, a professional mutual fund advisor is your best bet.

Investing in Mutual funds can seem overwhelming, especially if you are a first-time investor. Many factors decide the success of a mutual fund, such as past performance, risk, market conditions, etc. To have a thorough understanding of these factors would require a lot of research and experience. It’s easier if you have some help.

Who Is A Mutual Fund Advisor?

A fund advisor is a qualified professional who analyses your current finances, understands your investment goals and guides you to invest in the best mutual fund to build a portfolio suited to your requirements and financial goals. They have an excellent understanding of various types of mutual funds and are abreast with the current market conditions to help you select the right fund for investing.

It is the fiduciary duty of an advisor to ethically and morally disclose all aspects of an investment to their clients.

Difference Between A Fund Advisor And A Fund Manager

While a fund advisor helps you select the right fund and helps you build the right portfolio, a fund manager is responsible for making investment-related decisions related to a particular fund.

Roles of a Fund Advisor

Bridging the Gap Between Goals and Risk A fund advisor will first evaluate the client’s current situation. Apart from financial data, they also assess their financial goals, risk-taking capability, financial responsibilities and personal preferences. Based on the analysis, a good fund advisor will educate the client on how to reach their goals and bridge this gap.

Charting an Investment Plan Based on the clients’ needs, the fund advisor will evaluate current market conditions and come up with an ideal investment portfolio for the client. They keep track of the latest financial news and trends. They advise their client on how to diversify their portfolio to minimise risk.

Course Correction Your fund advisor will keep track of the minute details of your finances. They have a record of your portfolio along with its composition, which they use to measure the performance of your portfolio to make sure that you are on the right path towards your financial goals and suggest any course correction measures if required.

What Should You Look For In A Fund Advisor?

A Qualified, Experienced and Paid: A mutual fund investment advisor must be certified by the NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets) to become a qualified advisor. Secondly, while there are fund advisors who offer free services, reputed advisors charge for their services- either in the form of commissions or fixed fees, or even both. Lastly, fund advisors must be knowledgeable and remain up-to-date with current news.

Understands Risk: The best way to reduce risk is by investing in multiple options. This is known as diversification. Your fund advisor must be able to minimise your risks and maximise returns by diversifying your portfolio.

Accessibility: Before deciding what’s best for you, your mutual fund advisor must understand your goals in detail. Apart from the initial analysis, they must communicate with you regularly to keep track of your short and long-term goals. Most importantly, they should be accessible to you.

Active Portfolio Management: A fund advisor should be able to update your portfolio based on your current goals. They should be vigilant and pull out of any risky or failing investments promptly.

Ace Your Financial Decisions With A Mutual Fund Advisor

Mutual funds are becoming a popular option for investing. Many new investors are considering mutual funds for meeting long-term goals. However, for new investors, building the best portfolio can be challenging. A fund advisor is a perfect solution for investors who want to make an informed decision and pursue long term goals without having to manage and monitor their investments constantly.