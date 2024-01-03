Table of Content
Does investing in mutual funds seem profitable to you? Undoubtedly, mutual funds have become quite popular with individuals desiring to grow their wealth. So, if you wish to accomplish your financial goals, it’s time you understand the ins and outs.
On that note, multi-cap and flexi-cap funds come into the frame. These two funds stand out as versatile solutions for investors. Both these funds come with the flexibility to invest around different market capitalisations. However, these two funds may differ from one another depending on the key strategies. So, this post helps you understand the differences between multi-cap and flexi-cap funds. One who wishes to make a better investment decision can consider reading this post.
So, multi-cap funds are mutual funds for companies to invest with market capitalisations. So, you can consider a wide range of funds – from large-cap and mid-cap to small-cap stocks. Allocating every segment depends on the fund manager’s choice and market conditions.
Notably, the prime objective of such funds is to offer diversification around market segments. Besides, it reduces risks while improving returns in the long term. Those who have a balanced risk appetite can consider this type of fund. The following are the key features:
The prime benefits of the Multi-cap include these:
Outlining What’s Flexi Cap Fund – Meaning and Other Details
It’s an open-ended and dynamic equity scheme, as per the notification of the SEBl. So, it makes investments irrespective of market capitalisation. It may include midsize or large (or sometimes small) cap companies. Enlisted below are the top benefits of Flexicap funds:
How do Multi Cap Funds Work?
As per regulations, mutual funds must be specific in investment approaches. So, each equity mutual fund invests in the stocks of companies. The large-cap fund invests in stocks of the top hundred companies depending on the market capitalisation. So, small-cap funds may invest in companies ranking below 250. Nonetheless, a multi-cap is one such category that does not have any defined structure on the sector or size of companies invested.
So, such funds invest in large-cap or mid-cap (at times small-cap stocks). The proportion of stocks might vary from one to another. Overall, it depends on the manager. They evaluate the condition of the market and adjust the proportion accordingly. Suppose the economy is expanding. In such cases, the manager may opt for a higher exposure in the mid-cap or small-cap stocks. However, when there’s a slowdown in the economy, a higher exposure might be noticed in the large-cap stocks.
Understanding How Flexi Cap Funds Work
First things first, investors in the flexi cap should always place around 65% of the money in the security or stock. A fund manager might move the assets to different market caps as soon as the market starts performing poorly. That might happen when the market is limited to a certain section. You may invest with experience and a track record. Suppose the investment underperforms. In such cases, you may switch to another one or exit the current one. So, that makes flexi cap funds a great investment solution. It offers significant returns while being reliable.
Key Differences Between Multi-cap vs Flexi-Cap Funds
Enlisted below are the key differences between multi-cap vs flexi cap funds:
|Aspect
|Flexi-cap Funds
|Multi-cap Funds
|Investment Tactics
|Can invest around different market caps without any predetermined consideration
|Invest across:
– mid-cap
– small -cap and
– large-cap stocks
|Allocating the Portfolio
|Based on the market conditions and outlook of the fund manager
|Fixed allocation to various market segments
|Risks and Profits
|Higher risk and better return because of the allocation strategy
|Reduced risk because of diversification
|Market Adaptability
|Easily adaptable to emerging opportunities and market fluctuations
|Not that adaptive to altering market conditions
|Transaction Costs
|High transaction costs because of frequent changes
|Lower transaction cost because of regular portfolio adjustments
|Who Should Choose
|Investors who have higher risk tolerance
|Suitable for investors with low risk
|Performance
|Excellent for outperformance during the bullish market cycle
|Offer stable returns for long-term
|Expertise Required
|Managerial skills and professional market analysis
|Consistent fund management and excellent investment tactic
Wrapping up
So, you have learned the differences between multi cap vs flexi cap funds. Multi cap and flexi cap funds both offer benefits. However, an investor should be concerned about the investment strategies to navigate through the complexities. Ideally, multicap funds offer diversification around market segments. On the other hand, flexi cap funds bring flexibility due to changing market conditions. So, the choice is yours. If you love the idea of diversification, you should always opt for multi cap funds. However, flexi-cap funds are a better choice if you are here for flexibility.
Flexi-cap as well as multicap funds are suitable for long-term goals. Nevertheless, it depends on how much risk an investor can take. In addition, it also depends on the preferences associated with portfolio diversification and flexibility.
Investors with a long-term goal might want to mitigate risks. Flexi cap funds are your ideal choice as they offer better diversification choices and greater investments.
Notably, flexi-cap funds are managed actively. They need fund managers to adjust portfolio allocation depending on the changing dynamics of the market.
Multi cap funds are diversified, while flexi-cap ones are prone to short-term fluctuations. However, the latter may capitalise on the emerging opportunities. So, multi-cap funds are better choices during market volatility as they offer more stability.
Truth be told, investors may switch between these funds depending on the changes in investment objectives and risk tolerance. Nonetheless, you must first consider the associated costs and taxes before deciding.
