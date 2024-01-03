Table of Content
Buying small cap funds can be a different ball game compared to buying large cap diversified funds. In small cap funds, the quality of the team, the stock selection, the overall risk management etc matter a lot. They can actually make all the difference between your success and failure in small cap funds.
You really cannot generalize but it has been observed that small cap funds tend to have a better ability to generate above market returns. That is because most of these small cap companies are focused businesses. They operate on low debt, largely because they do not have access to massive debt. This makes their business model more focused.
The second thing you need to check is the size of the small cap fund. Normally, the choice of small cap stocks is limited that is why small cap funds will struggle once their AUM crosses a certain limit. Hence it has been seen that the small cap funds with middle of the road AUMs generally do better.
The proof of the pudding lies in the eating and here is an actual sample of small cap funds and the returns they have generated since inception. Small caps have grown in size and today the small cap funds put together have a combined AUM of nearly Rs.99,000 crore. These funds have been ranked based on their performance since inception. As can be seen, the lowest return of a small cap fund since inception is 14.56% on CAGR basis while the maximum returns are above 55%.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 1 Year (%) Direct
|Return Since Launch Direct
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund
|22.41
|56.17
|55.62
|1,356.15
|Principal Small Cap Fund
|25.04
|80.66
|42.07
|522.89
|BOI AXA Small Cap Fund
|27.67
|75.13
|40.52
|203.57
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|25.32
|74.02
|38.16
|1,116.48
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|23.72
|78.48
|35.37
|1,851.01
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|22.61
|77.25
|29.97
|1,781.48
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|22.19
|68.75
|28.81
|1,243.35
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|113.50
|52.47
|27.45
|10,920.65
|Nippon India Small Cap
|90.99
|77.53
|26.52
|18,013.83
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|15.42
|41.00
|26.44
|407.13
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|66.32
|62.19
|26.43
|7,694.69
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|116.15
|61.92
|23.33
|8,496.00
|L&T Emerging Businesses Fund
|47.82
|79.63
|22.80
|7,829.81
|Kotak Small Cap Fund
|183.79
|78.61
|22.15
|6,519.51
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|97.74
|60.28
|21.35
|7,108.91
|HDFC Small Cap Fund
|80.84
|70.62
|19.85
|13,160.99
|HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund
|97.44
|70.13
|18.66
|340.29
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|156.43
|65.73
|18.33
|1,540.26
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|59.22
|57.11
|18.02
|2,896.91
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|53.58
|66.40
|17.73
|3,317.85
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|133.64
|95.74
|16.46
|1,355.78
|Union Small Cap Fund
|30.26
|63.83
|15.82
|571.56
|IDBI Small Cap Fund
|18.45
|69.11
|14.56
|132.04
Data Source: AMFI
Almost all the small cap funds have done extremely well and have specifically done better than the large cap funds on an average. If you look at the median returns on these small cap funds, it is closer to 25%, which is much higher than what large caps or mid-caps would generate since inception. So the empirical proof is right in front of you.
That is almost mandatory. Don’t ever select a small cap fund without a detailed look at its portfolio. Every mutual fund scheme provides detailed information on the portfolio composition. You can find this on the official website of the fund house and many of the aggregators like Value Research or Morningstar will also give you detailed notes on the portfolio composition.
There is nothing like a benchmark because a small cap index is too heterogenous to be of any use to you. Diversification is one of the primary goals of investing in small-cap funds and you must focus on schemes that have quality small-cap stocks from different sectors like banking/finance, IT, pharma, automotive, etc. You find more of niche plays in small caps.
When it comes to small cap funds, you look at the historical returns for two reasons. You want to check if the fund has delivered in the past and how consistently it has delivered the goods. A large number of investors select mutual funds based on a list of top performers that they find online. But these lists mostly pertain only to the recent performance of the scheme. Experienced investors know that consistency is the key.
Look for consistency in returns across market cycles both on a short-term and long-term basis. For example, if a small cap fund has done well over a 1 year period, 3 year period and 5 year period, it is very unlikely that you can go wrong on these ideas. This kind of a consistency evaluation will enable you select to better select a small cap scheme as compared to only considering recent performance.
Actually, there are quite a few of them and I will quickly run you thorough these ratios and their application. Financial ratios are an integral part of mutual fund evaluation. Some of the most important ratios that you should analyse include as under.
It is always better to select a reputed fund house with an established history of managing small cap funds successfully. Such funds have built the expertise and ecosystem for managing small cap funds. Also look for fund management teams that have been stable over time as this will ensure continuity of investment strategy, which is critical for small cap funds.
A final word on extent of exposure to small cap funds. You must be guided by your financial plan and the asset allocation proposed. Once the equity allocation is done, small cap funds must not exceed 10-15% of that. That is the thumb rule.
