Table of Content
As the name suggests, Hybrid funds are a combination of equity and debt features into a single fund. The idea is to get the best features of equity and debt into a single fund, although it does not always work that way. Actually, hybrid funds are about tweaking risk.
For example, not everyone wants to invest in high-risk, high return mutual funds. At the same time, those with a higher risk appetite wouldn’t want to invest all of their money in low-risk low return debt funds. To cater to investors with a risk appetite that is neither high nor low, the third type of mutual fund exists; called hybrid mutual fund.
A hybrid fund tries to give the investor the best of both worlds – it is neither too risky, nor it is too low on returns. Unlike an equity fund that invests only in equity securities or a debt fund that will only invest in bonds, a hybrid mutual fund diversifies the portfolio while minimizing risk by investing in both equity and debt securities.
However, even hybrid funds have classifications. For example, if you are aggressive investor wanting little bit of stability then equity balanced funds (Aggressive Hybrids) could be the answer. If you are a conservative investor looking to get that little bit extra through equity funds then MIPs or monthly income plans (Conservative Hybrids) could be the product for you. Here is how hybrid funds like equity balanced funds and MIPs help fill a gap in the mutual funds market.
The AMFI definition classifies hybrid funds in India into the following key categories as under:
The Balanced advantage funds have been extremely popular in recent times with stellar response to the recent NFOs of SBI Mutual Fund and NJ Mutual Fund.
The aggressive hybrid funds are invested predominantly in equities to the tune of 70-75% with the balance in debt. The AUM of the aggressive funds in India around Rs.143,000 crore and has been growing quite rapidly.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 1 Year (%) Direct
|Return 3 Year (%) Direct
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|Quant Absolute Fund
|281.27
|48.44
|28.66
|128.68
|BOI AXA Equity & Debt Fund
|24.63
|56.18
|24.40
|358.17
|Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund
|26.80
|32.31
|20.31
|2,221.90
|BNP Paribas Substantial Equity Hybrid
|19.33
|26.28
|19.33
|728.52
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|230.67
|44.21
|19.21
|17,972.14
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|253.29
|26.73
|19.09
|7,499.54
|Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund
|263.00
|25.42
|18.84
|7,119.38
|Axis Equity Hybrid Fund
|16.41
|26.13
|18.55
|1,821.19
|Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|40.87
|30.49
|17.86
|134.60
|Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund
|24.08
|26.94
|17.56
|6,235.83
|Sundaram Equity Hybrid Fund
|143.96
|30.78
|16.94
|1,966.09
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|215.25
|25.36
|16.87
|47,844.30
|Baroda Hybrid Equity Fund
|91.19
|32.68
|16.86
|386.44
|HSBC Equity Hybrid Fund
|16.38
|23.22
|16.64
|493.43
|IDFC Hybrid Equity Fund
|18.27
|32.58
|16.58
|569.25
|Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund
|15.70
|15.97
|16.27
|405.21
|PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund
|107.72
|26.55
|15.76
|199.80
|Franklin India Equity Hybrid Fund
|190.39
|26.71
|15.75
|1,391.94
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund
|82.25
|29.26
|15.71
|18,091.44
|India bulls Equity Hybrid Fund
|15.32
|20.56
|15.58
|33.19
|Principal Hybrid Equity Fund
|121.24
|28.77
|15.25
|1,059.55
|UTI Hybrid Equity Fund
|256.84
|33.18
|15.16
|4,198.79
|LIC MF ULIS Fund
|28.63
|27.89
|15.09
|414.53
|L&T Hybrid Equity Fund.
|40.64
|24.77
|14.61
|5,235.20
|Invesco India Equity & Bond Fund
|15.13
|23.44
|14.52
|387.02
|JM Equity Hybrid Fund
|72.13
|26.10
|14.44
|9.89
|Tata Hybrid Equity Fund
|320.58
|26.66
|14.35
|3,203.13
|Navi Equity Hybrid Fund
|14.87
|23.87
|14.05
|98.52
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid ’95
|1,134.95
|26.23
|13.56
|7,629.09
|LIC MF Equity Hybrid Fund
|149.04
|17.86
|13.50
|445.36
|Shriram Hybrid Equity Fund
|24.15
|17.57
|13.07
|60.89
|IDBI Hybrid Equity Fund
|17.10
|23.70
|12.91
|200.68
|Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund
|71.00
|30.52
|8.07
|3,238.45
|Mahindra Manulife Hybrid
|17.27
|35.29
|330.02
These aggressive hybrid funds are meant for equity investors looking to hedge some of their risks by adding debt to their portfolios.
The conservative hybrid funds are invested predominantly in debt to the tune of 80-85% with the balance in equity. The AUM of the aggressive funds in India around Rs.19,000 crore and has been stagnating in the recent past due to low returns on debt funds.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 1 Year (%) Direct
|Return 3 Year (%) Direct
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Regular Savings Fund
|53.78
|14.75
|10.10
|1,397.86
|Axis Regular Saver Fund
|27.16
|12.45
|9.68
|366.50
|Baroda Conservative Hybrid Fund
|32.93
|6.74
|10.47
|33.34
|BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid Fund
|39.97
|9.21
|9.57
|453.02
|BOI AXA Conservative Hybrid Fund
|23.85
|8.55
|4.21
|46.61
|Canara Robeco Conservative Hybrid Fund
|82.46
|11.90
|12.54
|1,019.99
|DSP Regular Savings Fund
|47.50
|9.29
|9.51
|226.85
|Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund
|72.37
|9.51
|8.58
|241.65
|HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund
|61.65
|14.66
|10.40
|2,649.71
|HSBC Regular Savings Fund
|49.67
|10.36
|10.56
|88.53
|ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund
|58.89
|11.18
|10.80
|3,346.68
|IDFC Regular Savings Fund
|27.99
|7.45
|8.41
|183.14
|Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund
|47.02
|16.09
|13.99
|1,242.75
|LIC MF Debt Hybrid Fund
|72.34
|8.71
|9.67
|66.39
|L&T Conservative Hybrid Fund
|46.12
|10.84
|9.37
|38.51
|Navi Regular Savings Fund
|25.25
|8.28
|7.67
|30.29
|Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund
|47.21
|11.06
|1.79
|721.09
|SBI Debt Hybrid Fund
|57.03
|15.51
|12.36
|4,821.07
|Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund
|25.15
|15.79
|8.36
|33.96
|UTI Regular Savings Fund
|54.55
|14.46
|9.13
|1,610.53
These conservative hybrid funds are meant for bond investors looking to add some boost to their returns through exposure to equities.
Hybrid funds (equity balanced) have attracted investors because of the favourable tax treatment given to equity balanced funds. For example, balanced funds with a minimum exposure of 65% to equities are classified as equity funds. This gives them preferential treatment in taxation of short term and long term capital gains.
Capital gains on a debt fund are classified as short term if held for less than 3 years and taxed at the peak incremental rate. If you hold the debt funds beyond a period of 3 years then it becomes long term capital gains and is taxed at 20% with the benefit of indexation. On the other hand, Aggressive Hybrid Fund capital gains are treated long term if held for more than just 1 year. Even short term gains on aggressive hybrid funds are taxed at a concessional 15%. Long term gains on equity were tax-free till Union Budget 2018. However, from April 2018, equity capital gains attract LTCG tax at the flat rate of 10% without the benefit of indexation, beyond the basic exemption limit of Rs.1 lakh.
Effective the 2020 budget, all dividends are taxable as other income in the hands of the investor.
We will not count arbitrage funds, despite the SEBI classification, due to it being purely a treasury product. In the hybrid category, there are three sub-classifications that investors can look at.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.