There is a tendency to equate contra funds with value funds. While they do share some of the common characteristics, there is an essential difference between. Value funds focus on buying stocks that are available well below their intrinsic value. Like Buffett said, they look for margin of safety. However, Contra Funds focus on stocks that are currently underperforming but are expected to turnaround in the future to outperform the market.
Contra fund is basically an equity mutual fund. However, the focus out here is on stocks of companies that are underperforming. For example, steel may be underperforming ahead of the bottoming of the steel cycle. But a turnaround in performance is around the corner. It could be a contra stock to buy. Basically contra funds go against the conventional wisdom.
The focus is on equities of companies that are not performing all that well in the short term. When the current problem of performance or perception is resolved in the near future, the stock is expected to be an outperformer. That is what these contra funds bet on. You can even call it a contrarian approach or out-of-the-box approach to investing in equities.
As we said earlier, there is a tendency to equate value funds and contra funds and bucket them under a single category. But that would miss out the essential difference between the two. Hence we shall stick to the AMFI definition of contra funds. Currently, there are just 3 mutual fund houses offering contra funds in India, viz. SBI Contra Fund, Kotak India Contra Fund, and Invesco India Contra Fund.
The table below captures the performance of these 3 contra funds over 3 time periods viz. 1 year, 3 years and 5 years.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 1 Year (%) Direct
|Return 3 Year (%) Direct
|Return 5 Year (%) Direct
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|Invesco India Contra
|84.48
|33.17
|19.40
|20.25
|8,194.50
|Kotak India EQ Contra
|90.71
|33.81
|19.29
|19.76
|1,173.34
|SBI Contra Fund
|210.48
|54.63
|24.89
|18.66
|3,451.66
Data Source: AMFI
As you can see in the case above, the AUM of the contra fund class is less than Rs.13,000 crore so it is quite small. However, the returns have been pretty impressive across all the time periods considered above. However, one oft stated concern for many fund managers is that in India such opportunities are few and far between and hence having a dedicated fund for the same can be a tall order. That possibly explains why there are just 3 contra funds.
For a contra fund manager, the choice of such contra stocks may be limited. However, investors do see some distinct benefits of investing in such contra funds. Here are a few such benefits captured.
There is no rocket science, but if you want to invest in contra funds and make the most of the opportunity, there are some unwritten rules. Let us look at these unwritten rules.
The above are some of the risk factors in contra funds. You must keep patience, staying power and conviction. Contra funds have the potential to give solid returns over the longer term, but it is a game of patience and conviction.
The Income Tax act only differentiates between equity funds and non-equity funds. Any fund with more than 65% holdings in equity is classified as an equity fund for tax purposes. Hence a contra fund will be classified as equity for tax purposes. Here is it means in terms tax implications.
Here is a quick checklist, before you invest in contra funds.
