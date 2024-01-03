iifl-logo-icon 1
What is Investor Protection Fund (IPF) at Stock Exchanges?

Investor Protection Fund is the fund set up by the Stock Exchanges to meet the legitimate investment claims of the clients of the defaulting members that are not of speculative nature. SEBI has prescribed guidelines for utilisation of IPF at the Stock Exchanges.

The Stock Exchanges have been permitted to fix suitable compensation limits, in consultation with the IPF/CPF Trust. It has been provided that the amount of compensation available against a single claim of an investor arising out of default by a member broker of a Stock Exchange shall not be less than Rs. 1 lakh in case of major Stock Exchanges viz., BSE and NSE, and Rs. 50,000/- in case of other Stock Exchanges.

