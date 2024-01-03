New fund offerings (NFOs) of mutual funds are somewhat like an IPO for equities. An NFO is issued either because the AMC wants to raise funds for the first time or because there is a new category of fund where the AMC does not have an exposure.
When a fund house issues units for the first time or raises fresh funds for a new theme, it is referred to as an NFO or a new fund offering. Quite often, retail investors prefer an NFO over buying mutual funds via the continuous window from the AMC. Some investors also invest in an NFO assuming that it is almost similar to an equity IPO issued by companies. That is not correct. In recent times, SEBI has become stricter with respect to the criteria for issuing NFOs and AMCs are not allowed to issue NFO on duplicate themes.
While many investors tend to equate an NFO with an IPO, they are as different as cheese and chalk.
An IPO is launched by a company wanting to raise money from the public and are of two types. Firstly, there are Fresh Issues where the company raises fresh funds in the market. This fund-raising could be for expansion, diversification, repayment of debt etc. Secondly, companies also do an Offer-for-Sale of OFS, wherein promoters or early investors offload their stake through the IPO. In the case of OFS, share capital remains the same, just that the company gets listing.
NFOs, on the other hand, are launched by mutual fund houses or AMCs. The idea of an NFO is to launch a new fund idea in the market. NFOs tend to be concentrated around market peaks. Of course, a lot of these NFO ideas could get constrained after SEBI has passed the new MF regulations on categorization of funds. The second popular source of NFOs is by AMCs trying to fil up gaps in their fund offerings through NFOs.
This is a myth. When it comes to a mutual fund, the net asset value or the NAV is just indicative of the unit value of the underlying portfolio of the fund. When an equity NFO comes out when the Nifty is at 30 times P/E, then the NFO and all existing funds will be buying stocks only at these valuations. It does not matter what is the issue value of an NFO.
For example, buying a mutual fund in the secondary market at a NAV of Rs.145 is a great idea when the Nifty is available at 14 times trailing P/E. On the other hand, investing in a mutual fund NFO at a NAV of Rs.10 is a bad idea if the Nifty is quoting at a trailing P/E of 29. Whether the NAV of the fund is Rs.10 or Rs.100 does not matter. What matters is the quality of the underlying portfolio.
That is not necessarily true and in fact you may end up paying a higher cost in an NFO. When a mutual fund comes out with an NFO it has to spend heavily on marketing, publicity and distribution. It entails higher costs in the form of advertising, publishing pamphlets, printing of forms and marketing collaterals, road-shows and broker meets across the country etc.
Additionally, most brokers and distributers demand upfront commission and trail fees for seriously distributing these mutual fund NFOs. When are these are added up, the upfront cost of an NFO is quite high. Since all these costs get debited to the NAV, the NFO will invariably list at a discount. In the case of continuous window, you have the choice of Direct Plans which are much lower on costs.
IPOs and NFOs are similar in that both entail raising money from the public. Like in the case of IPOs, NFOs are also kept open for subscription for a fixed period of time. However, IPOs are normally closed in 3 days while NFOs tend to stay open for 15-20 days. Like in case of IPOs, the NFOs also entail a cost in terms of marketing costs, administrative costs, legal and compliance costs etc.
Secondly, both IPO and an NFO tend to be scattered around periods of high growth and solid stock market returns. Both the NFOs and the IPOs are regulated by SEBI covering all aspects right from filing the prospectus to monitoring the actual allocation of funds.
