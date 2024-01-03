Table of Content
India has stringent rules governing foreign exchange to control money flow and protect its economy. The Foreign Exchange Regulation Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act are the two main laws that control foreign exchange transactions in India. These regulations guarantee the preservation of the nation’s foreign exchange reserves and the oversight of all cross-border transactions. So, let’s explore FEMA and FERA full form, and their differences in detail.
In order to control foreign exchange operations and protect the nation’s foreign exchange reserves, the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) was passed law in India in 1973. The main goal of FERA, which was enacted during a period of low foreign exchange reserves in India, was to stop the improper use of foreign currency and illicit activities utilizing it. FERA enforced strict regulations on a variety of forex-related transactions, such as:
The act also gave the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the authority to keep an eye on these activities, regulate them, and, in the event that non-compliance occurs, confiscate assets in addition to harsh penalties and jail. For numerous decades, FERA significantly influenced India’s foreign exchange environment, earning it a reputation for its stringent enforcement methods. Nonetheless, the act faced criticism due to its intricate processes, severe penalties, and perceived impediment to the liberalization of the economy
FEMA full form is Foreign Exchange Management Act is also known as FEMA. In order to improve India’s foreign exchange management and structure, it superseded FERA in 1999. FEMA has around 49 sections, and their main aim is to: –
|Aspect
|FERA
|FEMA
|Full Form
|Foreign Exchange Regulation Act
|Foreign Exchange Management Act
|Enactment Year
|Enacted in 1973
|Enacted in 1999
|Objective
|Control and regulate foreign exchange
|Manage and facilitate foreign exchange
|Regulatory Authority
|Central Government
|Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|Focus
|Regulation
|Management
|Penalties
|Strict penalties and criminal charges for violations
|Emphasis on compliance and civil penalties
|Liberalization
|Restrictive in nature, aimed at protecting the Indian economy
|A more liberal approach, encouraging foreign investment and trade
|Provisions
|Stringent controls on foreign exchange transactions, licenses required for various activities
|Simplified procedures, fewer restrictions, emphasis on reporting and compliance
|Enforcement
|Rigid enforcement, emphasis on punishment for violations
|More flexible enforcement, focus on education, and compliance
Two important laws that control foreign exchange transactions in India are the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act and FEMA. Let’s talk about their importance in detail: –
Two important acts that have regulated foreign exchange transactions in India are FERA and FEMA. FEMA seeks to streamline and liberalize the process, whereas FERA was primarily concerned with regulating and controlling these kinds of transactions. The way India’s economy has developed and how it has integrated into the world market has been greatly influenced by these actions. Therefore, in order to prevent any legal repercussions, it is imperative that individuals and enterprises dealing with foreign currencies comprehend these regulations and abide by their terms.
The main difference lies in their objectives, with FERA focusing on control and regulation of foreign exchange transactions, while FEMA focuses on management and facilitation.
Yes, residents of India can invest in foreign securities subject to certain conditions and limits prescribed by RBI.
No, FEMA follows the regular judicial system in India.
Under FERA, violations could attract imprisonment for up to seven years and hefty fines.
