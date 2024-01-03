Any reputable lender needs confirmation that the applicant is capable of paying back the personal loan in full. Salary slip reassures the lenders and accelerates the loan application procedure. They strongly believe that personal loans to salaried individuals would be easily repaid within a specific time frame.

But what if you don’t have a salary slip? What then? Although getting a personal loan without a salary slip–crucial income documentation–can be challenging, it isn’t unattainable. Let’s check out how to apply for a personal loan without salary income proof.

Sapna aapka. Personal Loan Humara

Apply Now

Submit an Alternative Income Proof

Are you self-employed and running your own business? In that case, it’s obvious that you do not have a salary slip. In such a situation, giving the lending institution a different kind of income documentation is one of the simplest ways for self-employed people to obtain a personal loan.

These can be records like a bank account statement, an ITR, or an income certificate. These records provide the lender reassurance that your income is reliable. In addition to these records, submitting Form 16 is acceptable if you request a personal loan without a salary account.

Maintain a High CIBIL/Credit Score

Maybe you already know that credit score plays a crucial part in deciding your eligibility for a personal loan. Every NBFC and bank will assess your CIBIL score before processing your personal loan application.

And they emphasize credit scores more when the person applies for a personal loan. Thus, there is a chance that you can obtain a personal loan without providing evidence of income if you have a high CIBIL score.

CIBIL score is one of the important factors that helps the individual to get the loan quickly. That means if your score is above 750 and you cannot provide a salary slip, the lender will be ready to give you a loan without any issue. A good CIBIL score shows that you are a responsible citizen and will pay the loan amount of time.

Try Applying With a Co-Applicant

Don’t have a good credit score? Cannot provide salary slips for personal loans? In this scenario, your go-to solution is applying with a co-applicant. Having someone with a high credit score and income proof applying jointly can boost your chances of getting a personal loan without a salary slip.

That’s because even if you fail to make repayments on time, the lender can hold the co-applicant accountable for those repayments, Learn how to get personal loan without bank statement.

Give Any Asset as Collateral Security

As collateral is not required to be put up in exchange for the loan amount given by the lender, personal loans are unsecured. But you can easily obtain a loan leveraging your assets as security if you lack a reliable source of income. If the lender permits it, you can use high-value FDs and mutual funds as security for your loan.

Establish a Strong Bond With The Bank or NBFC

Most lending institutions prefer to grant loans to people they already know and trust. Let’s take a scenario where you already have a savings account in a particular bank.

Let’s say you’ve been their customer for a long time. In that case, you’ll find it simpler to get a personal loan from such a financial institution. They will likely grant you a personal loan without salary proof.

Eligibility Criteria For Personal Loans without Salary Slip

Eligibility Criteria for Personal Loan without Salary Slip in India:

Credit Score If you want to apply personal loan without salary slip, a good credit score is fundamental. Lenders assess your creditworthiness through your credit score, so maintaining a score above 750 increases your chances of obtaining a personal loan without a salary slip.

Alternative Sources of Income Lenders consider alternative income sources such as freelance work, rental income, business earnings, or agricultural income. Providing proper documentation and proof of these sources is crucial.

Bank Statements To apply personal loan without salary slip, submission of bank statements for the last 3 to 6 months is mandatory. These statements reflect your financial transactions, helping lenders assess your income stability and repayment capacity.

Income Tax Returns (ITR) Providing ITR documents for the last 2 to 3 years is essential. Even if you don’t have a salary slip, ITR proves your income and tax payments, validating your financial credibility.

Employment Stability Lenders prefer borrowers with a stable employment history. While a salary slip might not be available, providing proof of your employment and stability in your job can positively impact your eligibility.

Age Criteria You need to be between 21 to 65 years old to qualify for a personal loan in India. Some lenders might have specific age criteria, so checking with the respective institution is advisable.

Indian Citizenship/Residency To be eligible for a personal loan in India, you must be a citizen or a country resident. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) might have different criteria and should explore specialized loan options.

Collateral/Guarantor While personal loans are generally unsecured, providing collateral or having a co-applicant or guarantor with a stable financial background can enhance your eligibility, especially if you need a salary slip.

Debt-to-Income Ratio The lenders will check the debt-to-income ratio, ideally below 50%. However, this ratio compares your monthly debt obligations to your income, indicating your ability to manage additional debt.

Loan Amount and Tenure The loan amount and tenure you apply for impact your eligibility. Applying for a realistic loan amount based on your income and choosing a tenure you can comfortably manage increases the likelihood of approval.

Documentation Apart from ITR and bank statements, you must provide identity proof, address proof, and photographs. Ensuring accurate and up-to-date documents is crucial for a smooth loan application process.

Interest Rates and Fees Understand the interest rates, processing fees, and other charges associated with the loan. Different lenders offer varying rates, so comparing multiple options helps you choose the most affordable one.

Repayment Capacity An organization offering a loan will check repayment capacity based on income and existing financial commitments. Demonstrating a strong ability to repay through your alternative income sources enhances your eligibility.

Loan Purpose Specify the purpose of the loan, whether it’s for education, medical expenses, home renovation, or any other legitimate reason. Some lenders might have specific loan products tailored to certain purposes, so matching your needs with the right loan category can increase your chances of approval. Meeting the above eligibility criteria can significantly improve the chances of getting a personal loan without a salary slip. But before you decide, it’s essential to approach multiple lenders, compare their offerings, and choose the one that best suits your financial situation and requirements.

Sapna aapka. Personal Loan Humara

Apply Now

Conclusion

With this comprehensive guide, you now know the ways to get a personal loan online without a salary slip. Make the most out of this article, see which tips apply to your current situation, and avail an instant personal loan in no time.