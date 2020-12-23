|
|Shares
|Mutual Funds
|Form of investment
|Direct investment
|Indirect investment
|Diversification
|At a time, you can purchase only a particular share.
|You can have a diversified portfolio with a one-time investment.
|Objective
|Part of the company’s growth strategy.
|Investment option for an individual.
|Control over investment
|You are directly responsible for the choice of stocks.
|Predetermined portfolio of stocks. You have no control over the investments
|Fixed investment
|No option for fixed investment as prices fluctuate regularly.
|You can invest in a fixed monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP)
|Fees and charges
|Brokerage charges and other transaction fees.
|You have to pay fund management charges, front-end load/back-end load charges, early redemption charges etc.
|Growth trajectory
|Can provide quick returns
|Can provide good returns only in the long-term; typically after 5 years
|Returns
|Long-term returns can range from 14-16%
|Average returns of up to 8%
|Investor type
|Best suited for people having expertise in stock markets.
|Anyone can invest in Mutual funds
|Risk assessment
|Subject to high market volatility
|Fewer market risks.