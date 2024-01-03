The definition of long-term is a subjective topic. This is because the term means one thing for day traders and another for buy-and-hold investors. Here, we will discuss the pros and cons of long-term trading from a buy-and-hold investors point of view, which could easily mean holding the security for over 20 years.

Less stressful: There is no need to follow the stock market on a continuous basis. You can ignore current market conditions and focus your attention on future market conditions. The time span is longer and you do not need to babysit your stock inventory, unlike in short-term trading.

Time-saving: You can dedicate the time saved from consistently following the market to other productive activities. You can study the financials of a company and gain in-depth knowledge about it. A thorough research can turn an investment into a gold mine over the long-term.

Keeps trading-related emotions at bay: Long-term trading helps rid you of emotions related to day trading. This keeps your perspective clear at all times and helps you to look at the growth outlook of the company and the viability of its business model from multiple viewpoints.

Compounding: Long-term trading lets you take advantage of the power of compounding. Compounding is a system where your investment grows through interest earned on both the principal amount and accrued interest over a period of time. Moreover, long-term trading in stocks also gets you dividends which can be reinvested to earn more profits.

Hassle-free: There won’t be a need to learn various trading strategies or platforms since you will not be an â€˜active trader.â€™ You can trade as a hobby, which can let you have a routine occupation as well.