Table of Content
Expenses on Sale: Comprises costs that occur with regard to the transaction, which includes brokerage and stamp duty. Assume that you purchased certain shares for ₹1,00,000/- and sold them for ₹1,50,000/- within a year. Your STCG would be ₹50,000/-. If the transaction costs are ₹2,000/-, then the taxable STCG will be ₹ 48,000/-. All the expenses that have occurred due to the transaction must be correctly accounted for, so that the correct amount of tax is computed.
STCG on shares is a type of gain made through the sale of equity shares or equity-oriented mutual funds within 12 months from their purchase. STCG would come into play when the holding period is less than a year. The concept of STCG is, thus, very relevant for the investor, as it affects the way his investments get taxed and his return thereon. The basic differentiation, when it comes to investments, falls between short-term and long-term capital gains. Whereas the former enjoys more privilege with regard to tax implications, STCG is taxed at a higher rate. This can make all the difference in an investor’s net returns and financial strategy.
STCG can be calculated by taking the sale price of the shares and subtracting the purchase price, with any sale expenses deducted. The formula is as follows: STCG = Sale Price – Purchase Price – Expenses on Sale The rate of tax on STCG is flat 20% if STT is paid on the security transactions. The said rate is uniform irrespective of the income tax slab of the investor. For example, if your STCG is ₹48,000, you will have to pay ₹9,600 as tax [(20% of ₹ 48,000)]. However, this flat rate is applicable only if the STT is paid. Otherwise, STCG may be taxed at applicable income tax slab rates in the case of an individual, depending upon the total income.
As in the case of long-term gains, there are no such exemptions for short-term capital gains. You will be able to deduct the expenditure related to the transaction to set off the taxable STCG. The exact calculation of taxable gain, with a view to compliance with tax laws, requires proper documentation of expenses incurred. These include the usual deductions of brokerage fees, transaction charges, and any other expense directly related to the sale of shares. Keeping proper records of these will facilitate the calculation of the correct taxable amount and minimize tax liability
STCG forms part of your total income, and that might push you into the higher tax bracket. While STCG is charged at a flat rate, the addition to your overall income may reduce the rate of tax on other gains. This means that even though the tax for the STCG is attracted at a flat rate, the additional income may result in higher overall tax liability. For example, if your total income falls in the border of various tax slabs, the addition of STCG may drag you into a higher tax bracket thus increasing the rate at which other incomes are taxed.
While filing your tax return, report your STCG correctly using the apt forms for income tax return. For reporting the capital gains, an individual uses forms like ITR-2 or ITR-3. Ensure that all details are correctly filled out and all supporting documents are provided to avoid discrepancies and penalties. Hence, it would be highly recommended to consult a tax professional or financial adviser because he/she can provide advice on how to file accurately and be consistent with the tax regulations besides guidance on how to report STCG with any available deductions or exemptions.
Short-term capital losses are allowed to set off the STCG & LTCG both in the very same assessment year. In other words, if you have incurred losses from other short-term investments, you can use these losses to reduce your STCG. If your losses are greater than your gains, you may carry forward the losses for a period of up to eight years and get them set off against future gains. Therefore, this provision helps in containment and reduction of your tax liability. The planning of investments and losses will help you in optimizing your taxes and yield better results in general financial performance.
Holding shares for more than 12 months will help you ward off the STCG tax because the gains from a long-term holding attract either a lower rate or are exempted from it. Apart from that, also use capital losses to set off STCG and, thus, reduce your taxable gains. The other ways include the systematic reevaluation of one’s investment portfolio, planning the timing of the transactions that will best minimize the tax implications. Once you have a better view of the market conditions and the tax rules, you can make educated decisions that could facilitate increasing your returns on investment while decreasing your burden of taxes.
The above values determine the formula to calculate STCG. The following is the basic formula:
Basic Formula
STCG is calculated by subtracting the total cost of acquisition and transfer expenses from the sale value. The basic formula to calculate STCG is:
STCG= Sale Price − Purchase Price
For example, You bought 100 shares of XYZ Ltd. at Rs. 100 each and sold them at Rs. 120 each after half a year.
Sale Price is Rs. 120 multiplied with 100 shares (that is Rs. 12000)
Purchase Price is Rs. 100 multiplied with 100 shares (that is Rs. 10000)
Short-Term Capital Gain is Rs. 10,000 subtracted from 12,000 (that is Rs. 2000)
Here, your STCG would be Rs. 2,000.
It is essential to comprehend this calculation for accurate tax filing and assessing the profitability of short-term stock investments.
Complex Formula
In complex cases, additional factors such as brokerage fees should be considered when determining expenses incurred during the sale. The detailed formula is:
STCG = Sale Value − (Cost of Acquisition + Expenses Incurred)
The sale value of shares is the total amount you receive from selling them. However, if brokerage charges or Securities Transaction Tax (STT) are involved, you should subtract these from the gross selling price.
Gross Selling Price = Sale Value − (Brokerage Charges + STT)
Short Term Capital Gain is under Section 111A of the Indian Income Tax Act. This is the profit obtained from selling equity shares or equity-oriented mutual funds. This applies to assets listed on a recognised stock exchange held for 12 months or less. Section 111A is notable for its specialised tax treatment of these gains.
Gains under Section 111A are taxed at a fixed rate of 15%, regardless of the taxpayer’s income bracket. This rate applies to individual and domestic companies. The 15% tax is applied after taking into account any surcharge and cess that may be applicable.
If you sell shares within 12 months of purchase and make a profit, it will be considered STCG under Section 111A and subject to a 15% tax.
This provision simplifies the tax process for short-term gains on specific equity transactions and ensures a uniform tax rate. It only applies to shares or mutual funds traded on recognised stock exchanges. This provision does not cover gains from the sale of unlisted shares or other assets and is taxed based on the individual’s income tax slab rate.
Understanding short-term capital gains on shares would relate to their calculation and the tax implications. An investor would be able to cope more adequately with his or her tax obligations while simultaneously optimizing returns on investments by actually applying different methods of reduction of tax when correctly reporting one’s gains. When you are better prepared by planning and knowledge, you would be at a more capable position of handling investments and your taxes for better financial consequences.
Short-term capital gain on shares is the profit earned from selling equity shares or equities-oriented mutual funds within 12 months after purchase. If an investment is held for less than a year, the gain is termed short-term.
Short-term capital gains are computed by subtracting the sale price of the shares from the acquisition price and any related expenses. Here’s the formula: STCG = Sale Price – Purchase Price – Sale-related expenses This yields the net profit, which is taxable.
If the STT is paid, any short-term capital gain on shares is taxed at a 20% rate. If STT is not paid, STCG is taxed according to the applicable income tax slab rates.
You can employ short-term capital losses to offset short-term capital gains. If your loss outweighs your gain, you can carry it forward for up to eight years to offset your profits in those years, lowering your taxable income.
This gain will be reported on your income tax return using the form accessible to you, such as ITR-2 or ITR-3. To avoid conflicts, ensure that all details are filled out completely and that all documents pertaining to the transaction’s gains and expenses are attached.
STCG on equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds listed on a recognised stock exchange is taxed at a flat rate of 15% under Section 111A. Additional surcharges and cess may also apply based on your total income.
Yes, expenses directly related to the sale, such as brokerage fees, can be deducted when calculating the STCG. However, costs related to asset improvement do not apply to equity shares when determining STCG.
