What is a two-sided market?

A two-sided market is defined as a situation where both buyers and sellers meet and mutually agree to exchange a product or a service. A two-sided market aims to create value by enabling direct interactions between two parties, both of them customers of the two-sided platform. The two-sided market is also called a ‘two-way market’ or a ‘two-sided network.’
Every transaction, big or small, takes place between two parties: the one who is selling and the one who is buying. Every economy depends on these parties to carry out these transactions and fuse value in the ecosystem. The buyers are ready to spend on the products or services needed to add value to their lives, and the sellers are ready to let go of the products or the services for money. On a larger scale, countries earn taxes and added income on these transactions between buyers and sellers.
However, it is almost impossible for buyers to directly buy everything they need from the sellers or for the sellers to find direct buyers for their products or services. This is where intermediaries help. These intermediaries create a platform that allows the buyers and the sellers to interact with each other, benefitting from the mutual service as they find customers in both buyers and sellers.
New and efficient platforms are being created daily to facilitate these transactions and avoid time-consuming processes for buyers and sellers. This concept of buyers and sellers mutually agreeing to transact through a common platform is known as a two-sided market.
A two-sided market has three participants: the intermediary, the buyers, and the sellers. Every transaction proceeds with the inclusion of these three parties and how they interact with each other.
A two-sided market improves the economic ecosystem by accelerating and simplifying transactions and decreasing the cost of finding concerned parties. A two-sided market with network effects derives its value from the number of customers on either side (buyers or sellers). The higher the number of customers, the larger the intermediary platform can scale. It is because of the increased goodwill, traction, and volume of transactions a platform will see and, as a result, can charge both the buyers and the sellers.
Here are the distinct features of a two-sided market:
One of the most widely used implications of the two-sided market is the Indian stock market and its intermediaries. As mentioned above, wherever two parties come together to transact, it is a double-sided market. The same goes with the stock market, where you can’t sell a stock if no buyer is wanting to buy it for the price you are selling. Similarly, the same goes for a buyer wanting to buy a stock.
In this scenario, the stock market has intermediaries called stockbrokers who manage the two parties in the two-way market and provide them with a platform where they can buy and sell stocks in seconds. One such broker is IIFL, which provides unique features such as Trader Terminal, TT Web, etc., to ensure that the two parties can trade in stocks and other financial securities with utmost transparency along with less hassle. For securities trading on the two-sided market facilitated by IIFL, you just have to open a Demat and trading account.
IIFL provides the facility to open a free Demat and trading account by following easy and simple steps. You just have to visit the IIFL’s website or download the IIFL demat account app to open the two accounts and benefit from the unique double-sided market created by IIFL. For opening the accounts, follow the below steps:
The two-sided market has become a fundamental necessity for buyers and sellers presently. In the past, it was a hassle to find direct buyers or sellers to add value to the ecosystem as geographical and technical factors limited it. With the advent of two-sided markets, business transactions are witnessing unprecedented volumes as buyers and sellers are being matched with each other instantly. For the stock market, investors had to physically visit the stock exchanges to buy and sell shares, where finding the right buyer or seller was difficult. Now because of the two-sided market and its intermediaries like IIFL, investors can complete transactions in just a few clicks.
You can create a two-sided market by following these steps:
The ways of a two-sided market are Cross-side network effects and same-side network effects.
