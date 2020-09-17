Table of Content
Investing in real estate, gold or FD’s is not possible without a huge amount of capital. But, in the case of equities, you can start trading with much less. For instance, if you have a capital of Rs 1 lakh, then you can easily start trading in stock and securities.
Investing in equities will get you higher returns as opposed to investments in gold, real estate and FDs. While long-term returns from equities can range between 14-16%, returns from FDs average around 7%. Gold prices are often volatile and affected by a slew of factors like inflation, GDP and the political scenario. The rate of return from real estate, including commercial and residential properties, averages 11%. Thus, equities have a considerable edge over FDs, gold and real estate, in terms of returns.
Investment in gold, real estate and FDs cannot be readily converted into cash. But, in the case of equities, you can quickly convert them into cash by selling your stock through your online trading account, post which the money will be credited to your bank account within a few days.
The long-term returns from equities beat inflation because various companies invest in assets using borrowed money from investors and creditors which allows them to earn higher returns. According to market experts, if inflation stands at 10%, and the real economy has a growth rate of 10%, then stocks would yield 20% returns. Furthermore, investment in equities gives you the advantage of a risk premium. Equity risk premium simply means the excess returns from stock markets vis-à-vis a risk-free rate which will compensate you for taking the relatively higher risk of investing in stocks.
Investment in equities have several tax benefits:
Equity has unbeatable performance among various asset classes
This unbeatable performance can be explained with a simple example. If you had invested Rs 10,000 in an FD in 1993, it would be worth around Rs 67,000 now. The same amount invested in a high-performing business would range between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
Thus, investments in equities have a proven track record of being better than investments in FDs, gold or real estate. When investing in the equity market, selecting a trusted financial partner is very important, who can provide features like an online Demat Account, state-of-the-art trading account along with best stock and scheme recommendations.
Invest wise with Expert advice
