Table of Content
Any Indian citizen strives to save taxes considerably, and accordingly, the savings would all the more be wonderful if he is choosy about every deduction and exemption available under the Income Tax Act. One of such provisions aimed at alleviating the individuals without any House Rent Allowance. This provision has found a place under Section 80GG of the Income Tax Act. Subject to specified conditions, the provision allows an individual paying rent to claim the deduction. Regarding tax benefits, Section 80GG can truly help someone who is self-employed or a salaried employee not covered under HRA.
We shall discuss the following main issues about Section 80GG in this thorough section: computation of deduction, eligibility conditions, and the required documentation to claim it.
Taxpayers who do not have an HRA can still have their rent paid for by having it deducted under Section 80GG of the Income Tax Act, of 1961. For those who are renting and cannot qualify for the housing tax exemption, this is essentially a lifesaver. You can deduct up to Rs. 5,000 per month or 25% of your total income, whichever is lower, up to a maximum of Rs. 60,000 per year, under 80GG.
Claiming a deduction under 80GG income tax requires specific conditions of eligibility. Let’s take the break: –
To be eligible for this deduction, you need to be either self-employed or paid a salary. If you are salaried but your company does not offer HRA as part of your pay, you may be entitled to benefits under the sec 80GG of the Income Tax Act.
The person or his spouse, minor kid, or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) shall not possess any residential property in the city where they reside. If such is the case, the deduction per Section 80GG cannot be claimed. They have been granted permission to possess a residence in a different city.
The deduction would be available only if the rent is paid towards accommodation, whether furnished or unfurnished.
To avail of the rent deduction, you must submit Form 10BA indicating that you are not receiving Harmonized Rate Adjustment (HRA) and do not own any property in the city where you are claiming the deduction.
Individuals who have been granted a Human Resources Allowance (HRA) by their employer at any point throughout the financial year are ineligible to assert any deduction under section 80GG of the Income Tax Act for that respective period.
Hence, the deduction in this category lacks a defined income threshold. The sum is equivalent to either Rs. 5,000 per month or 25% of your overall income, or the lesser of the actual rent paid and 10% of the earned income.
The tax deduction eligible for claim under Section 80GG will be determined by the minimum value among the following possibilities.
Now, we’ll consider three persons who have differences in both their income and the rent paid. The scenario will be used to elaborate on how the 80GG income tax deduction is applied.
|Particulars
|Individual X
|Individual Y
|Individual Z
|Annual Income
|Rs. 5,00,000
|Rs. 8,00,000
|Rs. 150,000
|Rent Paid (per month)
|Rs. 6,000
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 4,500
|Total Rent Paid (per year)
|Rs. 72,000
|Rs. 1.80,000
|Rs. 54,000
|10% of Total Income
|Rs. 50,000
|Rs. 80,000
|Rs. 15,000
|Remaining Rent Paid
|Rs. 22,000
|Rs. 1.20,000
|Rs. 39,000
|25% of Annual Income
|Rs. 1,25,000
|Rs. 2,00,000
|Rs. 37,500
|Deduction Allowed
|Rs. 22,000
|Rs. 60,000
|Rs. 37,500
If you are seeking to claim Section 80GG, there are formalities required. Apart from others, you will have to turn in Form 10BA and be able to support the claim you are making. Here is the entire procedure:
1. Obtain Form 10BA either from the nearest tax office or by downloading it from the designated website of the Income Tax Department.
2. Fill out the required fields: your name, PAN number, place of residence, relevant financial year, paid rent, and landlord’s information.
3. Submit Form 10BA together with your income tax return. Kindly ensure that Form 10BA is signed and fully completed.
4. Present rental receipts as evidence of all payments made to the landlord. In addition to the payment amount, the receipt should include the landlord’s name and address, together with the deadline for payment.
5. Statement confirming that you, your spouse, or underage child does not own any residential property in the current city of employment.
Benefits under section 80GG of the income tax statute necessitate the submission of the following documents:
Evidence of rent payment.
This form serves as a declaration to confirm that the individual does not get Housing Rental Allowance (HRA) and does not own any property in the city where they hold employment.
If the annual rental income of your property surpasses Rs. 1 lakh, it is required to furnish the PAN (Property Owners’ Number) of your landlord.
Compilation of salary slips or income tax returns for deduction computation.
If there are no HRA clauses covering the individual from the employer’s perspective, Section 80GG of the IT Act allows him to seek the deduction of rent paid.
The tax break under section 80GG is more likely to result in tax savings for self-employed people.
Although most of the other tax provisions are long and fairly and practically detailed with a number of calculations, Section 80GG is quite simple, hence rather easy to benefit from.
House owners who live in rented properties but are not paid house rent allowance by their jobs will find Section 80GG quite useful. When one is salaried than self-employed, there is much to learn about how to claim deductions using sec 80GG of the Income Tax Act, thereby greatly reducing tax payments. To optimize this little-known but significant clause, substantial work must be done in terms of eligibility, paperwork, and, finally, proper deductions.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Any salaried or self-employed individual who does not receive HRA and does not own a property in the city they work in can claim deductions under Section 80GG.
The maximum deduction is Rs. 5,000 per month or Rs. 60,000 per year, or 25% of your total income, whichever is lower.
No, you cannot claim 80GG income tax deductions if you receive HRA for any part of the year.
Form 10BA is a declaration you must submit to claim deductions under Section 80GG, confirming that you do not own property in the city and are not receiving HRA.
Yes, if the rent paid exceeds Rs. 1 lakh per year, you must provide your landlord’s PAN details.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.