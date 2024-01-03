Table of Content
You may be surprised to learn that there are three ways the government can take taxes out of your money. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Advance Tax, and Self-Assessment Tax are some of these techniques. The topic of today’s discussion will be self-assessment tax, which is crucial for submitting your income tax return (ITR).
The remaining tax, after deducting the TDS and advance tax paid throughout the fiscal year, is known as self-assessment tax. To put it simply, an assessee (a person entitled to pay tax) must pay SAT to the government if, during the assessment year, it is discovered that they have additional tax liabilities after deducting the TDS and advance tax paid in the previous year.
Without processing the self-assessment tax, the return filing will not be deemed complete. There is no set date for paying self-assessment tax, in contrast to the deadline for filing taxes. SAT can be easily paid by submitting an ITNS 280 self-assessment tax challan online or in person at a certain bank branch. To finish the online filing and payment process, all you need is an active net banking account.
Although there is no deadline for paying self-assessment tax, you must be sure to pay it before submitting your income tax returns for the fiscal year to avoid incurring interest charges.
Comprehending the rationale behind the Self-Assessment Tax (SAT) is imperative for proficient financial management. Let’s dissect it into the following main points:
Yes, self-assessment tax payments can be submitted offline. Below are the steps:-
The two procedures listed below for calculating interest will be taken into account if a person has paid any taxes before the assessment date:
|Aspect
|Self Assessment Tax
|Advance Tax
|Definition
|Self Assessment Tax is the tax paid by taxpayers on their assessment of their income and liabilities after the end of the financial year.
|Advance Tax is the tax paid periodically by taxpayers based on their estimated income for the current financial year prior to the end of the financial year.
|Timing of Payment
|Self Assessment Tax is paid after the end of the financial year, typically during the filing of income tax returns.
|Advance Tax is paid in installments in the financial year, as per the due dates prescribed by tax authorities.
|Assessment Basis
|Taxpayers assess their income and liabilities and pay tax accordingly, subject to scrutiny and verification by tax authorities.
|Taxpayers estimate their income for the current financial year and pay taxes based on these estimates, which may be adjusted later if actual income varies.
|Frequency of Payment
|Paid once after the end of the financial year, during the filing of income tax returns.
|Paid in installments, typically quarterly or as per the specified due dates throughout the financial year.
|Penalties for Non-payment
|Penalties may apply for late payment or underpayment of Self Assessment Tax, including interest charges.
|Penalties may apply for non-payment or underpayment of Advance Tax, including interest charges and potential penalty fees.
|Documentation Requirement
|Taxpayers need to provide accurate documentation and details of their income, expenses, and deductions while filing for Self Assessment Tax.
|Taxpayers need to estimate their income for the current financial year and pay Advance Tax based on these estimates, with periodic declarations to tax authorities.
Section 140A (3) states that an individual will be deemed an assessee in default with regard to any owed amount if he or she does not pay self-assessment tax or interest, in whole or in part. According to section 221(1), a taxpayer who is considered an assessee in default will be required to pay a penalty equal to the amount the assessing officer may impose, as well as any further amounts the assessing officer may from time to time direct in the event of a continuing default. But the total penalty cannot be greater than the overdue amount of taxes.
There isn’t a set deadline for paying self-assessment taxes. However, you can receive a warning or notification from the income tax agency if you wait to pay it before filing your return. Penalties or interest can also be owed.
It is possible to pay for SAT offline. All you have to do is deposit the information with an approved bank together with the relevant income tax challan. Following a few verifications, the bank will credit your PAN with the income tax payment for self-assessment tax.
Despite being completely distinct, they are frequently confused. The self-assessment tax is a tax that must be paid during the assessment year, although the advance tax must be paid in the financial year if your tax burden after TDS exceeds 10,000.
The self-assessment tax is indeed payable in installments. However, don’t forget to submit the ITR before making the whole payment.
