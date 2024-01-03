Table of Content
There are many basic taxes in India that people should be familiar with. Irrespective of whether you are a big business owner or an employee of a large organization, it is a must for all to have a basic understanding of taxes. One of these basic taxes is known as the Capital Gains tax.
In the times of selling your properties for shares, the most vital thing that can be very daunting is the impact of the capital gain tax. This kind of tax in India has been imposed on the profits you earn when you sell an asset. This taxation area has always required more clarity in the heads of common users.
Sometimes, our family and friends ask us if the capital gain tax applies to all capital assets. Or how are capital gains calculated? Fear not, as in this blog, we will take a deep dive to understand the types of Capital gain.
Under the Income Tax Act, capital gains tax in India is not required to be paid in the scenario of individuals inheriting the property, and there is no kind of sale. However, if the individual who has previously inherited the property now wants to sell it, the tax will need to be paid on the income that is generated from the sale. A few examples of capital gains are trademarks, jewelry, patents, machinery, land, and many more.
Capital gain can be defined as any profit that is obtained through the sale of a ‘capital asset.’ The profit that has been gotten falls under the category of income. Therefore, a tax is required to be paid on the income which is received. The tax which is paid is known as the capital gains tax rate. And it can either be long-term or short-term. The tax which is levied on long-term and short-term gains begins from 10% and 15%, respectively.
Generally, there are two types of capital gain:
The LTCG tax is applicable at around 20% except during the sale of equity shares and the equity-oriented units of funds. These kinds of gains are 10% over and above INR 1 Lakhs on the sales of equity shares and equity-oriented units of funds.
The short-term capital gain tax is around 15% when the security tax transaction is applicable. In the circumstances when the security tax is not applicable, the short-term capital gains tax will be evaluated depending on the income of the taxpayers and will be added to the ITR automatically of the taxpayer and will be charged normal slab rates.
Before we move on to see how the capital gains tax is calculated, let us take a look at a few terms that you need to know first;
Evaluating the capital gains depends on the kind of capital gain that you are earning. The long-term capital gains are calculated differently than the short-term ones. However, prior to calculating the different kinds of capital gains, you should strongly consider understanding the concept of full value consideration as it forms the basis of capital gains calculation.
For short-term capital gains:
Let us consider that you have bought a house on the 1st January 2021 for INR 60 Lakhs. One month after the purchase, you spent INR 8 Lakhs on enhancing and improving the house. On 1st November 2022, you sold the house for INR 75 Lakhs. Since you have held the asset for 22 months, it will be considered as a
short-term capital gain. Here is how it is calculated:
|The full value of consideration
|INR 75 Lakhs
|Less: cost of acquisition
|INR 60 Lakhs
|Less: cost of improvement
|INR 8 Lakhs
|Short term capital gains
|INR 7 Lakhs
For long-term capital gains:
Speaking of long-term capital gains, you would need to be familiar with these three terms:
Here is the table for the calculation of long-term capital gains:
|Full value of consideration
|X amount
|Less: expenses incurred in transferring the asset
|X amount
|Less: indexed cost of acquisition
|X amount
|Less: indexed cost of the improvement
|X amount
|Less: expenses allowed to be deducted from the full value of the consideration
|X amount
|Less: exemptions available under Sections 54, 54EC, 54B and 54F, etc
|X amount
|Long term capital gains
|X amount
You can reduce capital gains taxes by using a number of different tactics. These are the four main tactics.
Different capital-gains tax treatment is applied to some asset categories than to others. They are: –
However, capital losses from the sale of personal property, such as a home, are not deducted from gains in contrast to some other investments. Here’s how it might operate. A single taxpayer made an INR 300,000 profit on the sale of their INR 500,000 residence, which they had originally bought for INR 200,000. This person is required to record a capital gain of INR 50,000, which is the amount liable to capital gains tax, after applying the INR 250,000 exemption.
The amount you are deemed to have paid for the property in the first place is effectively decreased by the depreciation deduction. In turn, if you decide to sell the property, this may raise your taxable capital gain. This is due to the fact that there will be a larger difference between the property’s post-discount valuation and its sale price.
This tax increases your investment income, including capital gains, by 3.8% if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI), not your taxable income, surpasses specific thresholds.
It goes without saying that calculating capital gains tax rate on your own can be daunting as it is a complicated process. Apart from the taxes alone, there are many surcharges that you will need to be mindful of. However, knowing these basics will certainly help you out in the long run.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Any kind of asset that is held over 36 months or 3 years is known as a long-term asset. The profits that have come through such an asset’s sales are known as long-term capital gain or LTCG.
If an asset is held for less than 36 months or 3 years, it is acknowledged as a short-term asset. The profits that are generated through sales of such assets are known as short-term capital gains or STCG.
he consideration that is already received or to be received by the seller as a result of the transfer of their capital assets is known as Full Value Consideration. The Capital gains are certainly chargeable to tax in the year of transfer, even if no such consideration has been received.
Under the Income Tax Act, capital gains tax in India is not required to be paid in the scenario of individuals inheriting the property and there is no kind of sale. However, if the individual who has previously inherited the property now wants to sell it, the tax will need to be paid on the income that is generated from the sale.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.