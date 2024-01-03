How does an NRI account work in India?

Table of Content
The Indian stock market is one of the most exciting platforms to invest in and make tremendous profits. For investors like you, who may have spent years on understanding the Indian stock market, shifting outside India may include the idea of losing your Demat account, Demat holdings and your love for the Indian stock market.
However, all is not lost, and you can still easily trade and invest in Indian equities from anywhere in the world. You just need to open an NRI trading account, and you are right back into the world of Indian stocks and securities. But before you open an NRI trading account, you must first understand the working of the NRI trading account.
This blog details everything you need to know about NRI trading accounts working and how you can define NRI trading accounts.
If you do not reside in India but are an Indian citizen (you hold the citizenship of India), you are allowed certain rights and are termed as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI). Once you are defined as an NRI, your current demat or Trading Account is no longer applicable to invest in Indian securities. If, as an NRI, you want to trade in Indian securities, you need to open an NRI trading account.
An NRI trading account allows an NRI to trade and invest in Indian securities such as IPOs, Mutual Funds, Stock Derivatives (Futures and Options), Equities and Bonds listed on Indian exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) or the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
If you are an NRI, you are permitted to trade in the following securities through your NRI trading account:
However, your NRI trading account won’t be applicable to trade/ invest in:
There are four major types of NRI Accounts:
Working of NRI trading account can be attributed to the following two types of NRI trading accounts:
For an NRI, the NRI account may come with some advantages and disadvantages. These can be:
You can follow the below process for opening an NRI trading account with IIFL:
Step 1: Compile all the necessary identification documents. Among these, the most essential are your PAN card, details of your NRI bank account, and a PIS permission letter issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
Step 2: Ensure that all your documents are verified by the local Indian Embassy or by a competent authority approved as per the guidelines laid out by SEBI.
Step 3: Visit the IIFL’s website and the NRI trading account section here. Fill out all the necessary information and submit all the required documents.
Step 4: Upon submitting all the relevant documents, IIFL will contact you to ensure your NRI trading cum Demat account is opened as soon as possible.
Once all the accounts are opened, NRIs can trade online in desired stocks. Here are steps to trade online through the NRI trading account:
NRIs have to transfer the money for investing or trading in their PIS Bank Account. The bank will inform IIFL about the account balance in PIS Account, and IIFL will update the trading limit accordingly.
Using any of the IIFL NRI trading platforms, you can buy or sell stocks. If the bank has sufficient funds to proceed with the order, the trade will be executed on an order basis. You will receive a confirmation message for the same.
IIFL will send the contract notes for buy/sell transactions to the respective bank at the end of the day. The bank will then transfer the funds to IIFL, or vice versa based on the buy/sell order.
The stocks are then credited or debited to/from your NRI Demat account in T+2 days based on buy or sell order requests.
The Indian stock market offers numerous wealth multiplying opportunities, and the shift over in the stock market of a new country can prove to be tedious. As you are already familiar with how the Indian stock market works, you can open a comprehensive NRI trading account with IIFL that comes with investor-oriented features, research reports, and industry best tools such as trader terminal, TT Iris, etc. Now that you know the meaning of an NRI trading account, you can resume your investing journey in any part of the world.
Yes, IIFL offers a fully digital NRI Trading account opening process with simple steps. An IIFL expert will assist you if you have any problems while opening the account.
IIFL Capital Services NRI brokerage charges for trading in Equity and Equity Derivatives are as follows:
|Transaction
|Fee
|NRI Account Opening Charges
|₹750
|NRI Account AMC
|₹400+GST
|Equity Delivery Brokerage
|0.50%
If you are an NRI on the lookout for a trusted DP with a high-performing trading platform, IIFL may just be the right one for you. IIFL allows traders and investors to open an all-in-one NRI trading account to trade in multiple securities online and offers high-quality market analysis and research.
