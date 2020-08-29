Your trading account, using a share market app, will help you invest and trade in the equity market. But, how do you invest in bonds? As a beginner, you must have questions such as this before you start investing in other asset classes than equities. Hopefully, by the time you finish reading this, you will have most of your basic questions answered about shares and bonds.

Financial experts recommend that investors should have a diverse portfolio where they invest in both equity and debt. It can allow them to mitigate their losses if one asset class goes through a bear market. Among numerous ways to diversify, experienced investors use equity and bonds. Therefore, it is important to understand how shares (stocks) and bonds differ fundamentally.

How is money raised with shares and bonds?

Firstly, both shares and bonds are used by corporations and governments to raise money from the public. Equity, also called share or stock, allows the investor to own a stake in the company, entitling you to receive returns on your investments based on company performance and market forces that affect the stocks’ prices.

On the other hand, buying a bond is similar to lending money to someone with a promise that you will earn fixed returns (interests) at periodic intervals and get back the principal amount in a predefined future date.

You can best understand the fundamental difference between these two asset classes by looking at how they raise money.

A company raising money with shares

ICF Ltd. was a food processing company founded by Ashish and Imran in 2015. Initially, both the partners used their savings and took a business loan to start the company. As the business grew, it was time to expand operations. However, it was not possible to take any further loans, so the founders decided to sell the shares of the company to raise capital.

So, ICF issued an initial public offering (IPO), a process that allows listing a company in the NSE or BSE and raised capital from the public. Now, whoever buys ICF stocks has an ownership interest in the company. With time, a particular investor’s investment will gain in value as the company becomes more profitable. If you have a share trading account or Demat account, you can invest and trade in the stock market.

A company raising money with bonds

In the above example, ICF can also decide to issue bonds to raise money from the public. However, bond investment works differently from stocks.

A bond has par value (e.g. Rs. 1,00,000), and the return or interest that you earn is called a coupon (e.g. 5%). If the par value is Rs. 1 lakh and the coupon rate is 5%, you will receive Rs. 2,500 twice a year or Rs. 5,000 annually on your investment until maturity.

A bond is a debt instrument; therefore, you don’t have to worry about how the company performs. You get fixed returns on your investment and the principal amount back on maturity, irrespective of the company’s financial situation.