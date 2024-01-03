7 habits of highly successful intraday traders

Intraday trading in India got a boost after rolling settlements were introduced in 2001. Under the T+2 rolling settlement, when you buy or sell a stock you have the opportunity to cover the position the same day. If you fail to do so, then you have to compulsorily either take delivery of shares or give delivery. An intraday trader prefers not to bother the demat account since intraday trades are squared off and the net position is zero.

Intraday trading in India got a boost after rolling settlements were introduced in 2001. Under the T+2 rolling settlement, when you buy or sell a stock, you have the opportunity to cover the position the same day using an online trading app. If you fail to do so, then you have to compulsorily either take delivery of shares or give delivery. An intraday trader prefers not to bother the demat account since intraday trades are squared off, and the net position is zero.

Here are the 7 habits of successful intraday traders: