1,738.73
(2.07)(0.11%)
04 Aug , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
1,751.19
Prev. Close
1,736.65
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
1,732.43
1,751.19
Performance
One Week (%)
0
One Month (%)
-
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
341.55
349.5
340.55
1,48,882
Federal Bank Ltd
362.45
364.95
357.5
2,00,914
CSB Bank Ltd
328.05
332.8
328
18,435
IndusInd Bank Ltd
1,021
1,026.35
1,015.6
32,238
Karnataka Bank Ltd
296
297.25
286.85
2,16,559
RBL Bank Ltd
380.35
384.25
377.5
1,96,448
South Indian Bank Ltd
46.93
47.36
46.8
2,12,523
City Union Bank Ltd
201.95
205.55
200.9
4,41,411
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
157.8
158.5
155.55
2,87,958
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
855.1
866.6
851
14,036
DCB Bank Ltd
191.2
192.25
189.9
32,084
Yes Bank Ltd
22.85
23.04
22.79
24,82,624
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
1,046
1,055.45
1,035.75
19,822
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
574.45
593
570
49,230
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
76.05
77.52
75.39
89,527
IDFC First Bank Ltd
85.51
86.15
84.5
5,08,229
Bandhan Bank Ltd
173.5
175.15
173.2
1,63,317
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
70.13
71.72
68.59
30,96,597
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.
3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM
Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.
29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM
Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.
28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM
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