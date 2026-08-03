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BSE Midsmall Private Banks

BSE Midsmall Private Banks SHARE PRICE

1,738.73

(2.07)negative-bottom arrow(0.11%)

04 Aug , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

1,751.19

Prev. Close

1,736.65

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

1,732.43

Select price range

1,751.19

Performance

One Week (%)

0

One Month (%)

-

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

0

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BSE Midsmall Private Banks LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

341.55

349.5

340.55

1,48,882

Federal Bank Ltd

362.45

364.95

357.5

2,00,914

CSB Bank Ltd

328.05

332.8

328

18,435

IndusInd Bank Ltd

1,021

1,026.35

1,015.6

32,238

Karnataka Bank Ltd

296

297.25

286.85

2,16,559

RBL Bank Ltd

380.35

384.25

377.5

1,96,448

South Indian Bank Ltd

46.93

47.36

46.8

2,12,523

City Union Bank Ltd

201.95

205.55

200.9

4,41,411

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

157.8

158.5

155.55

2,87,958

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

855.1

866.6

851

14,036

DCB Bank Ltd

191.2

192.25

189.9

32,084

Yes Bank Ltd

22.85

23.04

22.79

24,82,624

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

1,046

1,055.45

1,035.75

19,822

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd

574.45

593

570

49,230

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

76.05

77.52

75.39

89,527

IDFC First Bank Ltd

85.51

86.15

84.5

5,08,229

Bandhan Bank Ltd

173.5

175.15

173.2

1,63,317

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

70.13

71.72

68.59

30,96,597

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Top NEWS

Closing Bell: SENSEX NIFTY Today | Nifty settles above 24,700 as IT stocks rally; CAS rollout boosts late-session gains

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Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.

3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty Reclaims 24,250 as IT Rallies for Third Straight Day and FIIs Turn Net Buyers

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Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.

29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM

SENSEX NIFTY Today - IT Stocks Rally as Investors Shift Away from Global AI Selloff Concerns

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Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.

28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM

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