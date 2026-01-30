₹4,426.37
(-11.89)(-0.26%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹4,424.91
Prev. Close
₹4,438.26
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹4,416.52
₹4,441.13
Performance
One Week (%)
1.8
One Month (%)
11.77
One Year (%)
11.94
YTD (%)
9.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ambuja Cements Ltd
457.45
459.85
452
40,803
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,779.5
2,809.15
2,758
11,075
Hindalco Industries Ltd
1,033.75
1,036
1,017.05
2,78,208
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
660.35
664.85
658
3,34,167
Trent Ltd
4,416.5
4,493.9
4,340.3
1,12,154
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,022
4,070.95
4,019.55
99,160
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,200.1
3,250.45
3,192.85
22,261
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,363.1
1,365
1,350
2,72,660
Tata Power Company Ltd
438.4
440.8
435
2,29,664
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
1,190.75
1,192.45
1,111.2
1,52,271
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
367.55
367.55
353.45
6,31,288
Tata Steel Ltd
212.05
213.2
210.6
10,21,352
Voltas Ltd
1,493
1,493.85
1,457
31,898
Titan Company Ltd
4,455.2
4,491.6
4,441.45
9,750
Tata Communications Ltd
1,502
1,527.95
1,498.4
9,885
Tata Elxsi Ltd
4,407.75
4,639.9
4,383.1
57,482
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,233.55
2,254.75
2,225
34,619
JSW Steel Ltd
1,260.55
1,286.9
1,259
25,484
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,510.6
2,587.95
2,504.05
1,81,207
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,409.4
1,475.5
1,405.1
2,91,889
Adani Power Ltd
211.15
214.85
203.4
53,29,340
LTIMindtree Ltd
4,577.5
4,749.45
4,569
6,843
Jindal Steel Ltd
1,286.5
1,297
1,282.7
54,169
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,592
1,598.15
1,581.65
86,216
Vodafone Idea Ltd
9.53
9.62
9.45
1,27,89,175
Jindal Stainless Ltd
790
797.2
784.35
25,613
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,093.2
12,115
12,005
2,060
JSW Energy Ltd
556.9
559.9
540.05
99,387
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
1,331.95
1,341.75
1,265.35
1,91,565
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,173
1,185.95
1,149.05
3,26,527
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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