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BSE Select Business Groups

BSE Sel.Bus.Grp. SHARE PRICE

4,426.37

(-11.89)negative-bottom arrow(-0.26%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM

Open

4,424.91

Prev. Close

4,438.26

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

4,416.52

Select price range

4,441.13

Performance

One Week (%)

1.8

One Month (%)

11.77

One Year (%)

11.94

YTD (%)

9.43

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BSE Sel.Bus.Grp. LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ambuja Cements Ltd

457.45

459.85

452

40,803

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,779.5

2,809.15

2,758

11,075

Hindalco Industries Ltd

1,033.75

1,036

1,017.05

2,78,208

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

660.35

664.85

658

3,34,167

Trent Ltd

4,416.5

4,493.9

4,340.3

1,12,154

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,022

4,070.95

4,019.55

99,160

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,200.1

3,250.45

3,192.85

22,261

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,363.1

1,365

1,350

2,72,660

Tata Power Company Ltd

438.4

440.8

435

2,29,664

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

1,190.75

1,192.45

1,111.2

1,52,271

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

367.55

367.55

353.45

6,31,288

Tata Steel Ltd

212.05

213.2

210.6

10,21,352

Voltas Ltd

1,493

1,493.85

1,457

31,898

Titan Company Ltd

4,455.2

4,491.6

4,441.45

9,750

Tata Communications Ltd

1,502

1,527.95

1,498.4

9,885

Tata Elxsi Ltd

4,407.75

4,639.9

4,383.1

57,482

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,233.55

2,254.75

2,225

34,619

JSW Steel Ltd

1,260.55

1,286.9

1,259

25,484

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,510.6

2,587.95

2,504.05

1,81,207

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,409.4

1,475.5

1,405.1

2,91,889

Adani Power Ltd

211.15

214.85

203.4

53,29,340

LTIMindtree Ltd

4,577.5

4,749.45

4,569

6,843

Jindal Steel Ltd

1,286.5

1,297

1,282.7

54,169

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,592

1,598.15

1,581.65

86,216

Vodafone Idea Ltd

9.53

9.62

9.45

1,27,89,175

Jindal Stainless Ltd

790

797.2

784.35

25,613

UltraTech Cement Ltd

12,093.2

12,115

12,005

2,060

JSW Energy Ltd

556.9

559.9

540.05

99,387

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

1,331.95

1,341.75

1,265.35

1,91,565

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,173

1,185.95

1,149.05

3,26,527

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