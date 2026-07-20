Closing Bell: Nifty Falls to 24,238 as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank Slide Over 5% on Q1 Margin Concerns

Indian benchmark indices declined on July 20, 2026, with Nifty slipping 95.80 points to 24,238.50 and Sensex falling 442.93 points to 77,708.52, dragged down by a sharp sell-off in private banking stocks after HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank posted Q1 results that missed expectations on margin compression. PSU Banks bucked the trend, rallying 2.78% as investors rotated into public lenders, while Pharma and Metals also gained on defensive buying. Crude oil crossing $90 a barrel and continued FPI selling added to the cautious mood.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,238.50 down 95.80 points (0.39%)

Sensex ended at 77,708.52, down 442.93 points (0.57%)

Nifty Bank settled at 57,945.00, down 576.40 points (0.98%)

Top Gainers Today

1. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – closing at 289.25 up by 2.01%

2. Nestle India Limited – closing at 1,453.00 up by 1.81%

3. NTPC Limited – closing at 347.50 up by 1.65%

4. Bharti Airtel Limited – closing at 1,939.90 up by 1.63%

Top Losers Today

1. Maruti Suzuki India Limited – closing at 13,519.00 down by 2.06%

2. Jio Financial Services Limited – closing at 238.95 down by 1.66%

Trending stocks Today

1. Trent Limited –

Closed at ₹2,928.90, up 3.04%

⮚ Aggressive Westside Expansion Plan Boosted Investor Confidence: Trent announced plans to accelerate the expansion of its Westside retail chain by opening up to 100 stores annually, signalling strong confidence in its long-term growth strategy.

⮚ Retail Network and Digital Investments Strengthened Growth Outlook: The company plans to utilise a significant portion of its ₹2,500 crore capital raise to expand its retail footprint, strengthen Westside’s e-commerce platform, and support international expansion, improving long-term business prospects.

⮚ AI-Driven Operational Efficiency Supported Optimism: Trent highlighted the use of artificial intelligence in product design, warehousing, and supply chain management, significantly increasing design productivity and reducing the time required to bring new fashion products to stores.

⮚ Upcoming Board Meeting and Positive Corporate Developments Improved Sentiment: Investor confidence was further supported by the announcement of an August 6 board meeting to review business performance and operational updates, along with recent shareholder-friendly actions such as the bonus issue and final dividend, reinforcing optimism around the company’s future growth.

2. Axis Bank Limited –

Closed at ₹1,257.10, down 5.37%

⮚ Sharp Decline in Net Interest Margin (NIM) Weighed on Sentiment: Axis Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) declined to 3.46% from 3.73% in the previous quarter, raising concerns over future profitability as lower margins reduce earnings potential from the bank’s core lending business.

⮚ Profit Growth Was Driven Largely by Lower Provisions: Although the bank reported a 23% YoY increase in standalone net profit to ₹7,114 crore, investors noted that a significant portion of the earnings growth was supported by lower credit provisions rather than stronger core operating performance.

⮚ Slower Retail Loan Growth Raised Profitability Concerns: While corporate and SME loans recorded strong growth, retail advances increased only 8% YoY. Since retail loans typically generate higher margins, the slower growth in this segment raised concerns over the bank’s future earnings mix.

⮚ Cautious Management Commentary and Profit Booking Pressured the Stock: Management reiterated that margins may have bottomed out but did not provide a clear timeline for recovery. Combined with high market expectations ahead of the results, this led to profit booking despite strong earnings, healthy asset quality, and robust balance sheet growth. Read full coverage here

3. HDFC Bank Limited –

Closed at ₹777.95, down 5.08%

⮚ Q1 FY27 Earnings Missed Market Expectations: Although HDFC Bank reported a 4.98% YoY increase in net profit to ₹19,059.72 crore and 6.7% YoY growth in Net Interest Income (NII) to ₹33,535.95 crore, both figures came in below analyst estimates, triggering selling pressure in the stock.

⮚ Lower-Than-Expected Core Earnings Weighed on Investor Sentiment: Investors were disappointed as the bank’s NII and profit missed Street expectations, raising concerns over pressure on core earnings despite maintaining healthy year-on-year growth.

⮚ High Market Expectations Led to Profit Booking: Given HDFC Bank’s premium valuation and strong investor expectations, even modest earnings miss prompted profit booking, overshadowing the bank’s stable asset quality and operational performance.

⮚ Brokerages Remained Positive Despite Near-Term Weakness: While the stock corrected sharply after the results, leading brokerages such as Jefferies, Bernstein, and Nomura retained their positive ratings, citing strong asset quality, healthy balance sheet growth, improving operational efficiency, and long-term growth potential despite near-term margin pressures. Read full coverage here

4. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited –

Closed at ₹382.30, down 1.96%

⮚ Net Interest Margin (NIM) Compression Weighed on Investor Sentiment: Despite strong earnings, the bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) declined to 4.53%, reflecting pressure on lending profitability and overshadowing the overall quarterly performance.

⮚ Net Interest Income (NII) Missed Market Expectations: While Net Interest Income (NII) grew 9.2% YoY to ₹7,928 crore, it came in slightly below Street estimates, raising concerns over the pace of core earnings growth.

⮚ Profit Growth Was Supported by Lower Credit Costs: The bank reported a 25.6% YoY increase in standalone net profit to ₹4,123 crore, largely driven by lower provisions and reduced credit costs rather than stronger operating profitability, leading to cautious investor reaction.

⮚ Brokerages Remained Positive on Long-Term Fundamentals: Although the stock declined after the results, major brokerages such as Jefferies, Bernstein, and Morgan Stanley retained positive views, citing healthy loan growth, stable asset quality, a strong capital position, and expectations of gradual margin recovery as funding costs stabilise.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

PSU Banks (+2.78%) emerged as the top-performing sector as investors shifted towards public sector lenders, supported by optimism over stronger earnings resilience and relatively better margin outlook compared to private banks. Pharma (+1.40%) witnessed broad-based buying as investors sought defensive stocks amid market volatility, while Media (+1.09%), Energy (+0.98%), Metal (+0.86%), Cement (+0.80%), Chemicals (+0.75%), Consumer Durables (+0.72%), Infrastructure (+0.70%), FMCG (+0.65%), and Oil & Gas (+0.62%) also advanced on selective value buying and sector rotation despite the weak broader market. In contrast, Private Banks (-2.27%) and Financial Services Ex-Bank (-1.22%) were the worst-performing sectors as investors reacted negatively to weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, with concerns over margin compression and profitability triggering heavy selling across financial stocks.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Down Today

Sharp Sell-off in Private Banking Stocks After Q1 Earnings

Private banking stocks emerged as the biggest drag on the market after HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank declined sharply following their Q1 FY27 results. Concerns over margin pressure and earnings missing market expectations weighed heavily on investor sentiment, pulling down the benchmark indices. Rising Crude Oil Prices Renewed Inflation Concerns

Brent crude oil climbed above $90 per barrel , raising concerns over India’s import bill, higher inflation, and the possibility of interest rates remaining elevated. The rise in oil prices negatively impacted overall market sentiment. Escalating US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions

Renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia , following continued US military strikes on Iranian targets, increased global risk aversion. Investors turned cautious amid fears that prolonged conflict could disrupt global energy supplies and economic stability. Weak Rupee and Continued FPI Selling Pressured Markets

The Indian rupee weakened to around ₹96.46 per US dollar , while Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued to sell Indian equities, offloading ₹9,120 crore in the previous week. Persistent foreign outflows and currency weakness added pressure on domestic markets. Weak Global Market Cues Dampened Investor Sentiment

Asian and global equity markets traded lower amid geopolitical uncertainty and concerns over the global interest rate outlook. The negative global sentiment, combined with domestic banking weakness, led investors to adopt a cautious approach, resulting in broad-based selling in benchmark indices.

Summary –

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on July 20, 2026, with the Sensex falling 442.93 points (0.57%) and the Nifty 50 declining 95.80 points (0.39%), primarily due to sharp selling in private banking stocks after Q1 FY27 earnings failed to meet market expectations despite healthy profit growth.